Maldonado MWC Player of Week for 15-2 Wyoming Cowboys

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Guard Hunter Maldonado was named the Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday. It marked the second time this season he has garnered the honor and the third time this season a Cowboy has earned the honor. Maldonado was named MW Player of the Week on Dec. 22 and Graham Ike did so on Dec. 6.

Maldonado, a native of Colorado Springs, Colo. averaged 18.7 points per game to go along with 10 assists per game averaging a double-double. He also added 6.3 rebounds per game for the Week.

He recorded double-doubles against Nevada and San Jose State. He had 11 points and 11 assists against the Wolf Pack. He added 20 points and a career high 12 assists against San Jose State. He had 10 assists in the first half for the most in a single half in school history.

He scored 25 points for the Pokes against New Mexico on Saturday helping lead the Pokes to their sixth-straight win and a 15-2 overall record and 4-0 mark in conference play for the best start since the 2014-15 season.

