Linder adds Marc Rodgers to Wyoming Cowboys' coaching staff

LARAMIE, Wyo. - University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder has announced the addition of Marc Rodgers to the staff as the Director of Recruiting. He spent last season as an assistant coach at Long Beach State.

“We are really excited to welcome Coach Rodgers to the Cowboy Basketball family,” Linder said. “He has a passion for the game that will help him become one of the up and coming young coaches in college basketball. The relationships that he has developed in a short period of time since his arrival in Laramie will go a long ways in helping us develop young men on and off the court.”

Rodgers spent two of the last three seasons at Long Beach State. He served as a graduate assistant in 2018-19 before serving as an assistant last season when he mentored Isaiah Washington and Chance Hunter to Honorable Mention All-Big West honors.

“I am very excited to join Coach Linder and the Wyoming Men's Basketball program,” Rodgers said. “Coach Linder is one of the best basketball minds in the sport and is extremely dedicated to his program. I respect, appreciate, and admire how determined he, his staff, and his players are to improve as not only basketball players, but as a men on a daily basis. It is a blessing to at Wyoming and I can't wait to see what the future holds not only for myself, but the program.”

In between his time at Long Beach State, Rodgers spent one season as an assistant coach at Fairfax High School in the Los Angeles area. He helped lead Fairfax to a Sunset League Championship.

Rodgers also spent time as an AAU coach in Southern California. He also worked in player development at CJ Hoops working with NBA players.

A native of Los Angeles, Rodgers is a graduate of Central Washington University majoring in sociology. He was a four-year letterwinner and also earned Scholar Athlete honors.

