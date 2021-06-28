Kirby Coe-Kirkham captures Wyoming Men's State Amateur Title

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - University of Wyoming sophomore golfer Kirby Coe-Kirkham captured the 2021 Wyoming State Men’s Amateur Championship on Sunday as his teammate and fellow sophomore Tyler Severin finished three strokes back of Coe-Kirkham to finish second. Cowgirl redshirt sophomore Samantha Hui also had a great weekend, placing second in the Wyoming State Women’s Am. Both the men’s and women’s Wyoming State Amateur Championships were played at Jacoby Golf Course in Laramie.

Coe-Kirkham fired a 54-hole total of 206 (-7) to become the Wyoming State Amateur Champion for 2021. Severin posted a three-round total of 209 (-4). In the women’s championship, Hui finished with a 219 (+3) to place second behind champion Ali Mulhall, who shot a 206 (-10) over the three-day event.

“Winning this tournament means a lot being from Wyoming,” said the Sheridan native Coe-Kirkham. “This is the state tournament that you really want to win. I’ve been playing in it for probably eight years. To finally get it done means a lot.”

Coe-Kirkham was asked what it was like to battle with his teammate Severin for the title. “It was fun,” said Coe-Kirkham. “He played really well on the front nine and made it a close match right off the bat. It got my adrenaline pumping a little bit. I was glad it was Tyler and I playing together. It made it a good, friendly rivalry.”

Coe-Kirkham will next play in the Laramie Open next weekend.

Several other UW men’s and women’s golf team members also had strong showings in championships in the state of Wyoming and Colorado this weekend.

Joining Hui in the championship flight of the Wyoming State Women’s Amateur was redshirt sophomore Cristiana Ciasca, who placed fourth at 228 (+12), and redshirt freshman Morgan Ryan, who finished fifth at 229 (+13). Cowgirl freshman Rachel Stoinski, playing in the first flight of the Wyoming State Am, won the first flight, shooting a 241 (+25).

In addition to Coe-Kirkham and Severin finishing atop the final standings of the men’s championship flight, incoming freshman Jaren Calkins shot a 216 (+3) to finish seventh, and sophomore Jared Edeen tied for 12th, with a final score of 224 (+11) Another incoming freshman, Aidan Mann, finished 2nd in the first flight, shooting a 54-hole total of 225 (+12).

An fifth Cowgirl who enjoyed a strong showing this weekend was redshirt freshman Jessica Zapf, who tied for 21st at the Colorado Women’s Stroke Play Championship played at the Boulder Country Club in Boulder, Colo. Zapf finished with a 239 (+29).

“The team that is coming back next year is a good one for us,” said University of Wyoming Director of Golf Joe Jensen. “I want our players to come into next season with some high expectations, and for Kirby (Coe-Kirkham) and Tyler (Severin) to play well this weekend helps build those expectations. The state of Wyoming takes three players to go to the Pacific Coast Amateur, and by winning today Kirby should get one of those spots.

“I love what I’m seeing from the women. Having them play in this event and then having them play next week in the Laramie Open is good for our team. I saw a lot of good things from them this weekend and they are still a young team. To see Sam (Hui) trending in a positive direction is great. I see her really working at it and wanting to be a good player. Both her and C.C. (Cristiana Ciasca) are gaining confidence, and that is exciting to watch.”

The Cowboys and Cowgirls have a number of other amateur events upcoming in the month of July, including:

U.S. Women’s Amateur Qualifier, Walnut Creek Golf Preserve, Westminster, Colo., June 30

Laramie Open, Jacoby Golf Course, Laramie, Wyo., July 2-4

U.S. Men’s Amateur Qualifier, Jacoby Golf Course, Laramie, Wyo., July 5

Wyoming Open Championship, Airport Golf Course, Cheyenne, Wyo., July 8-11

Rocky Mountain Amateur, Colorado National Golf Club, Erie, Colo., July 13-15 (Saguaro Series)

Colorado Golf Association Amateur Championship, Country Club of Colorado, Colorado Springs, Colo., July 15-18

Silverado Amateur, Silverado Golf Resort (North), Napa, Calif., July 18-20 (Saguaro Series)

Colorado Men’s Open Championship, Green Valley Ranch Golf Course, July 29-Aug. 1

Wyoming Cowboys at the Wyoming State Men’s Amateur, Championship Flight

1st Kirby Coe-Kirkham 68-65-73=206 (-7)

2nd Tyler Severin 69-70-70=209 (-4)

7th Jaren Calkins 73-70-73=216 (+3)

T12th Jared Edeen 71-78-75=224 (+11)

Wyoming Cowboys at the Wyoming State Men’s Amateur, First Flight

2nd Aidan Mann 72-79-74=225 (+12)

Wyoming Cowgirls at the Wyoming State Women’s Amateur, Championship Flight

2nd Samantha Hui 70-74-75=219 (+3)

4th Cristiana Ciasca 70-77-81=228 (+12)

5th Morgan Ryan 73-78-78=229 (+13)

Wyoming Cowgirls at the Wyoming State Women’s Amateur, First Flight

1st Rachel Stoinski 79-79-83= 241 (+25)

Wyoming Cowgirls at the Colorado Women’s Stroke Play Championship, Championship Division

T21st Jessica Zapf 80-79-80=239 (+29)

