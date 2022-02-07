Hunter Maldonado earns 3rd MWC Player of the Week honor

(Editor's note: UW Athletics release)

LARAMIE, Wyo. - Hunter Maldonado was named the Mountain West Player of the Week on Monday becoming the first Wyoming Cowboy in school history to earn the honor three times in a single season. Maldonado was also the first player in the league since Jalen Harris in 2019-20 to garner the award on three occasions in a season.

A native of Colorado Springs, Maldonado averaged 24 points per game, 6.7 assists and five rebounds per night. He has helped lead the Pokes to their best start in conference play since the 2001-02 team that also opened the season 8-1 in the MW. He shot 55 percent from the field for the week and was an impressive 19-of-23 from the free throw line for 83 percent.

Maldonado recorded a career-high 35 points in an overtime win against Colorado State. He shot 63 percent from the field in the game and added seven assists. He notched 16 points and seven assists against Boise State and finished the week with 21 points along with six assists and five rebounds against Fresno State.

