Drake Jeffries in 3-point contest Thursday at Final 4

LARAMIE, Wyo. - University of Wyoming guard Drake Jeffries has been selected to the TaxAct Men’s 3-Point Championship roster for the 33rd State Farm College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships at Xavier University in New Orleans on Thursday. Jeffries is one of eight players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN at 7 p.m. MDT.

He is the first Cowboy to participate in the 3-point portion of the event. Reggie Slater competed in the slam dunk contest in 1992.

Jeffries finished the season with 94 three-pointers to rank third in single season school history. He shot 41 percent from beyond the arc. In two seasons with the Brown and Gold, Jeffries hit 146 threes ranking No. 11 in school history. He shot .394 percent from deep in his career, which ranks fourth in school history.

He hit a school record and MW record 11 three-pointers earlier this season against Hastings College. During his career, Jeffries hit four or more threes in a game 18 times in his career and did so 12 times this season.

Intersport, producers of the event, invites twenty-four of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights. The night features the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship, the TaxAct Men’s 3-Point Championship, the Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Shooting Championship and the Applebee’s Team Shootout. The winners of the TaxAct Men’s and Rocket Mortgage Women’s 3-Point Championships will then compete in the State Farm Battle of the Champions.

For more than 30 years, several of the top players in college basketball have competed in the College Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships including: Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Jason Terry, Kyle Korver, Bobby Hurley, Michael Finley, Allan Houston, Wesley Matthews, Yogi Ferrell, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Gearlds, Kristi Toliver, Tiffany Hayes and Ariel Atkins.

