Christina Aragon advances to 1,500 final at NCAA Championships

EUGENE, Ore. -- Christina Aragon is set to run in another final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Aragon, a former Billings Senior star now in her senior season at Stanford, placed fourth in the second heat of the women's 1,500-meter race at Hayward Field on Thursday. The top five placers in each of the two heats, plus the next two fastest times regardless of heat, advanced to the final, which will be run on Saturday.

In Thursday's second heat, Aragon ran in a tight group of competitors led by her Stanford teammate Ella Donaghu. Donaghu won the heat in 4 minutes, 13.89 seconds. Aragon was fourth at 4:14.52.

Ella Donaghu wins her 1,500 heat at #NCAATF and Christina Aragon is fourth, while Julia Heymach falls and fails to advance. #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/yWWDmbmMth — StanfordXCTF (@StanfordXCTF) June 10, 2021

Thursday's first 1,500 heat ran at a faster pace, with Colorado's Sage Hurta winning with a time of 4:08.88. The 1,500 final is scheduled for 4:11 p.m. (MT) Saturday.

Aragon is one of four Treasure State athletes competing at this year's NCAA Championships. Glasgow native and North Dakota State javelin thrower Benji Phillips secured All-American status with an eighth-place finish on Wednesday, while Bozeman native and Montana State runner Duncan Hamilton advanced to the final of the men's 3,000-meter steeplechase with a record-setting performance in the prelim. The 3,000-meter steeplechase final is scheduled for 6:24 p.m. (MT) Friday.

Lucy Corbett, another Bozeman native at Montana State, will compete in the women's high jump on Saturday.