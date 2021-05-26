Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler named Summit League player of the year; Glasgow's Krumwiede all-league

OMAHA, Neb. -- Bozeman native Bennett Hostetler was named the Summit League baseball player of the year, the conference announced Monday.

Hostetler, a senior shortstop at North Dakota State, led the Summit League with 31 RBI and ranked second in the conference in home runs (seven) and batting average (.387). He had 14 multiple-hit games, including a stretch of seven straight from April 24-May 14 to help NDSU set a program record with 20 conference wins.

Hostetler was named to the all-league first team alongside three NDSU teammates. Oral Roberts, the regular-season conference champion, placed nine players on the all-league first team, including pitcher of the year Isaac Coffey and newcomer of the year Joshua Cox. ORU's Ryan Folmar was named the coach of the year.

The all-league second team includes Keil Krumwiede, a Glasgow native playing shortstop at Omaha. It's the second consecutive second-team honor for Krumwiede, who concluded the regular season hitting .260 with six doubles, four home runs and 28 RBI. He ranked eight in the Summit League with a .399 on-base percentage.

The 2021 Summit League Championship begins Thursday at Omaha's Tal Anderson Field. Thursday's games feature top-seeded Oral Roberts (28-21 overall, 19-7 conference) facing No. 4-seeded South Dakota State (14-30, 9-19) and No. 2 North Dakota State (38-16, 20-11) playing No. 3 Omaha (22-23, 14-12).