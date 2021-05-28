Watch
Billings' Taylen Hawkins signs with McMurry men's basketball

Courtesy photo
Taylen Hawkins
Posted at 1:47 PM, May 28, 2021
BILLINGS -- Taylen Hawkins, a 6-foot-9, 265-pound center who played basketball for Billings Christian, has signed to play at McMurry University, an NCAA Division III school in Abilene, Texas.

Hawkins was part of a 2020-21 Billings Christian boys basketball team that won the Montana Christian Athletic Association state championship. The Warriors, coached by former MSU Billings coach Craig Carse, were undefeated in Montana and then placed third at the National Christian School Athletic Association tournament in Pennsylvania to finish with a 22-2 overall record.

Hawkins was selected to the all-tournament team and averaged 12.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game over the course of the season.

McMurry, which competes in the American Southwest Conference, was 4-15 in 2020-21.

