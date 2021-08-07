Billings Senior's Allie Cummings to join Division II Point Loma Nazarene

BILLINGS - Billings Senior's Allie Cummings has announced her basketball commitment via Twitter to NCAA Division II Point Loma Nazarene University in San Diego, California.

Cummings had a breakout junior year for the Lady Broncs during 2020-21 averaging 12.4 points (No. 6 in Class AA), 42% from the 3-point line, 2.6 steals, 4.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists. Her single-game scoring high was 22 points, in addition to a single-game career high of five made 3-pointers. Cummings also led the Eastern AA regular season in made free-throws.

Just verbally committed to Point Loma! So excited for the next chapter! @PLNU_WBB pic.twitter.com/f2M4XPfkwX — Allie Cummings (@Allie_Cummings3) August 6, 2021

The Sea Lions closed last season with an overall record of 8-6 and 7-5 in the PacWest Conference. They return all but one member from last season's team as Charity Elliot begins her first year at the helm.

Elliott arrives after nine years at NCAA DI Loyola Marymount University. Prior to LMU, Elliot was head coach at the University of California San Diego compiling a 127-34 over five seasons, leading the program to a No. 1 rank during 2011-2012. She was named 2011-12 Regional Coach of the Year and was a National Coach of the Year finalist.

