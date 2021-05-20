34 Montanans qualify for NCAA Division I track and field preliminary competitions

The Treasure State will be well-represented at the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships preliminary competitions.

Montana State had 13 athletes and Montana had seven declared as entries into the West Preliminary at College Station, Texas. Twelve Montanans attending out-of-state universities will also be at the West Preliminary, and two more will be at the East Preliminary in Jacksonville, Florida. The preliminary competitions are scheduled for May 26-29, with the qualifiers out of the two regions advancing to the NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships held June 9-12 in Eugene, Oregon.

Lucy Corbett (high jump), Carla Nicosia (triple jump) and Carly Vonheeder (javelin) will represent the Bobcat women at the West Preliminary meet, while 10 MSU men qualified: Collin Buck (10,000-meter run), Derrick Olsen (110-meter hurdles), Drake Schneider (400-meter run), Duncan Hamilton (3,000-meter steeplechase), Levi Taylor (3,000-meter steeplechase), Noah Martin (high jump), Alec Nehring (shot put), Ethan Saberhagen (discus), Cantor Coverdell (javelin) and Cooper Hoffman (javelin).

For Montana, Kimberly Earhart (javelin) and Vanessa Morris (hammer throw) qualified for the women. Cade Johnston (400-meter run), Jacob Lamb (800-meter run), Brent Yeakey (discus), Dylan Kipp (javelin) and Evan Todd (javelin) were selected for the Grizzlies on the men's side.

The following Montana natives will also be competing at the West Preliminary:

Christina Aragon, Billings Senior, fifth-year senior at Stanford — Qualified in the 1,500-meter run

Annie Hill, Kalispell Glacier, junior at Colorado — Qualified in the 5,000-meter run

Carter Hughes, Sidney, redshirt freshman at Minnesota — Qualified in the hammer throw

Garrison Hughes, Sidney, junior at Nebraska — Qualified in the pole vault

Dawson LaRance, Billings Senior, graduate student at Colorado State — Qualified in the 1,500-meter run

Bryn Morley, Bigfork, redshirt sophomore at Northern Arizona — Qualified in the 1,500-meter run

Aislinn Overby, Bozeman High, sophomore at Washington State — Qualified in the high jump

Benji Phillips, Glasgow, junior at North Dakota State — Qualified in the javelin

Hailey Poole, Huntley Project, redshirt junior at Minnesota — Qualified in the javelin

Aidan Reed, Helena High, graduate student at Southern Utah — Qualified in the 5,000-meter run

Chase Smith, Helena High, sixth-year senior at Washington — Qualified in the pole vault

Katrina Terry, Billings West, senior at Eastern Washington — Qualified in the pole vault

Marshall Beatty, a Missoula Sentinel graduate now in his junior year at Army West Point, will be competing in the 10,000-meter run at the East Preliminary, and Lincoln Young, a Manhattan Christian product in his junior year at Kentucky, will be competing in the pole vault.