National champion Erin Hikiji of Providence named Cascade Collegiate Conference wrestler of the year

(Editor's note: Information provided by the Cascade Collegiate Conference.)

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The University of Providence’s Erin Hikiji is the 2024-25 Cascade Collegiate Conference women’s wrestler of the year.

Hikiji, a Mililani, Hawaii, native, demonstrated remarkable effort and consistency throughout the season. In her latest postseason run, the standout 103-pound wrestler not only secured another conference crown but also claimed her first individual national championship.

Throughout the national tournament, Hikiji dominated her competition, outscoring opponents 39-2, including a pin. She defeated No. 5-ranked Judy Sandoval with a score of 10-0 in the semifinals before outscoring No. 3 Alexis Miller with an 8-2 decision in the title match.

Hikiji concluded the season with an impressive overall record of 29-1. She went undefeated against NAIA opponents including six pins, 21 tech falls, and she outscored opponents 218-10.

A notable highlight was being voted the Most Outstanding Wrestler of the North Central Collegiate Invitational by defeating the top NCAA wrestler.

Hikiji's accomplishments this season have been recognized through multiple accolades, including being named Cascade wrestler of the week twice and earning CCC Academic All-Conference honors.

A three-time NAIA All-American and three-time national finalist, Hikiji has consistently showcased her talent on the mat, with two Cascade championships. In addition to her athletic achievements, Hikiji has been recognized as a two-time Academic All-American, underscoring her dedication to both academics and athletics.

