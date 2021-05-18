Roberts native Allexander Kosel nabs conference track and field honor at Eastern Oregon

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Roberts native Allexander Kosel earned another Cascade Collegiate Conference Embrace Health-Santiam Hospital men’s outdoor field athlete of the week honor on Monday.

Kosel, now a junior competing at Eastern Oregon, dominated the jumping events at the CCC Track and Field Championships last week. He claimed first-place finishes in the high jump, triple jump and long jump, earning all-CCC honors in each event.

He won the high jump at 6 feet, 4 inches, the triple jump with a mark of 46-1.5, and the long jump with a mark of 23-3.5.

Kosel helped the Eastern Oregon men score 203 points to finish in a first-place tie with College of Idaho.

The NAIA Track and Field Championships will take place May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Kosel earned NAIA All-American honors during the indoor track and field season, placing eighth in the long jump at the NAIA championships with a mark of 22-6.25.