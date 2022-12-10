No. 23 Carroll College controls game against Bushnell University

HELENA — The No. 23 Carroll College Fighting Saints dominated the Bushnell University Beacons in their opening game of the Comfort Suites Classic, a round-robin-like event.

Carroll entered Friday's competition 5-2, Bushnell entered 2-5.

The Saints would get off to a hot start early. Dropping three 3-pointers within three minutes. Carroll guard Andrew Cook, entered the game third in the Frontier Conference in scoring. He would wrap the first half with a game-high 14 points, helping the Saints to a 57-41 lead at the half.

It would be freshman forward Isaiah Moore that would end up leading the Saints' squad to a 99-82 win. The 6'5 freshman wrapped the game with 21 points.

Carroll College will play their second game of the Comfort Suites Classic tomorrow at 7pm against the Corbin Warriors at Carroll College's PE Center.