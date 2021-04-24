Healthy Cleet Wrzesinski chasing all-America status again

Remember Cleet Wrzesinski?

Now a senior at Dickinson State, Wrzesinski won 11 state championships during his high school years in Montana between Ennis and Baker.

This year's track and field seasons were up in the air at one point, but Wrzesinski is having another strong year for the Bluehawks.

“I feel like it’s honestly been a little refreshing, because I wasn’t able to compete last season, so it’s just been nice getting back into things and finally getting going," Wrzesinski said. "Outdoor is a little more normal than indoor, especially with COVID, so that’s nice, too.”

A return to form is all Wrzesinski can ask for after missing last year when a fracture in his lower back likely stemming from high school began to flare up. For a guy like Wrzesinski who is constantly honing his craft, watching from the stands was gut-wrenching.

“I feel like that was probably the worst part about it, was just watching all my teammates compete and not being able to help them out, go out there and have fun," Wrzesinski said. "This summer we got a little bit of work in and started easing back into things, so that was nice.”

Wrzesinski seems to be recovering from that back injury quite well. He’s coming off all-America status during the NAIA indoor season after finishing second in the heptathlon in March.

He currently has the third-highest decathlon score in the NAIA this outdoor season, largely due to his success in the hurdles, jumps and running events. But when it comes to the throwing events?

“Best thing I can do with the throwing events, like you said, technique mostly, work on my form and stuff like that. That helps out a lot," said Wrzesinski.

Wrzesinski’s decathlon score has qualified him for the NAIA outdoor nationals, while he also has a top-20 time in the 110-meter hurdles and has hit the NAIA ‘B’ standard in that event.

The NAIA outdoor nationals are scheduled for May 26-28 in Gulf Shores, Alabama.