After months away, Dickinson State's football season ends in NAIA playoffs

ORANGE CITY, Iowa — Despite a 9-0 regular season in the fall, the 11th-seeded Dickinson State football team fell in the first round of the NAIA playoffs on Saturday in a 31-7 decision to Northwestern (Iowa) College.

Northwestern quarterback Tyson Kooima netted 100 yards and two touchdowns rushing, while throwing for 263 yards and another touchdown to lead the 6th-seeded Raiders.

Northwestern had a 14-0 lead in the second quarter, but DSU put together a nine-play, 68-yard drive to find pay-dirt with 6:42 left in the half. Drew Boedecker found Jaret Lee for a touchdown pass to cap off the drive, but it would be DSU's only score of the game.

Flaxville native Riley Linder caught a pass for 27 yards and rushed for 25 yards on 10 attempts, while Billings' Tyger Frye totaled 46 yards on four receptions and three rushes.

On defense for DSU, Wibaux's Tel Lunde had five solo tackles and assisted in five more.

Dickinson State had last played on Nov. 7, 2020, a 52-34 win over Presentation College to cap a 9-0 regular season and secure the program’s sixth consecutive conference championship. The Blue Hawks conclude the season 9-1, while Northwestern improves to 9-1 and advances to the second round.