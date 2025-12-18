NAIA No. 2 Providence women's wrestling led by pair of top-ranked competitors from Hawaii

GREAT FALLS — Providence women's wrestling brought home its second individual national champion last March as Erin Hikiji won the NAIA weight class 103 title.

This season, Hikiji and teammate Waipuilani Estrella-Beauchamp are set out to be on that stage yet again as both are currently ranked No. 1 in their weight classes and are undefeated thus far. Even better for the two, they come from the same state.

"There's like a lot of Hawaii girls in the NAIA right now that are doing really good," Hikiji said last Wednesday at UP's wrestling facility. "It makes me so happy to see (Estrella-Beauchamp) ranked No. 1 again, especially since she's been trying to chase that national championship again for like so long.

"I think this year is really her year, and both our years I guess."

"It's just awesome that we are all just from the same place," Estrella-Beauchamp said. "Just representing home because that's all we really want is to represent home and our families. So it's honestly beautiful.

"Erin works very hard, she leads by example, so I feel like that rubs off for everybody."

Both have led the way in this season for the Argos, which recently were ranked as the No. 2 team in the NAIA, setting a new program best.

While Hikiji is defending a title this season, she said her campaign thus far has not been just about winning.

"More so about having fun. I feel like last season kind of took a lot of pressure off of me," Hikiji said. "It's really not about defending my title, but just having a fun last year with all of my friends and trying to bring home a team championship."

Estrella-Beauchamp, who wrestles at 131, previously won a national championship while at Midland University in Nebraska before transferring. She said it's been a challenging road to get back in a position like this.

"I had reconstructive knee surgery, so me climbing up the ladder, taking second last year and then being ranked No. 1, it just feels amazing and awesome," Estrella-Beauchamp said. "I've worked really hard to be able to wrestle again, to be able to just run and walk again."

Hikiji also received her ring for the national championship on Nov. 13 during the Providence basketball doubleheader that night.

"It was like kind of last minute, so seeing everybody show up even when they only found out that morning was really cool," Hikiji said on being honored. "Being able to like celebrate with them was really awesome."

When asked if she wears the ring at all, Hikiji said with a laugh, "No, not really."

The top-ranked duo and Providence return to the mats Jan. 9-10 at the NAIA national duals.

