Montana State Billings' Famous Lefthand, Jalen Tot taking advantage of NIL

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings men's basketball players Jalen Tot and Famous Lefthand have taken advantage of the NCAA’s Name, Image and Likeness opportunities with some local businesses in town.

Tot has partnered with Cobra Compression, an Australian company, as well as Herbalife Nutrition where he receives supplements. Lefthand’s most recent partnership is with Maple Moose, where through the end of the month you can get a Famous Fizzle and a sticker of the Yellowjacket standout.

“Most of the deals are like a free drink, or with Total Nutrition I got a free pre-workout," Lefthand said. "This one is a little different. I wanted to start something like that along with making a drink, too."

“Basketball is a long season going seven, eight months. You want to make sure your body is in tip top shape all the time, whether that's working out, practice or lifting," Tot said. "Them reaching out to me and me reaching out to them just showing that I wanted to be connected, having the opportunity has been big."

You can see Tot and Lefthand touting their brands occasionally through social media. This is especially true for Tot to give others a peak inside his preparation and style.

“Every month, for Herbalife, I kind of showcase my protein intake and show them what my Monday morning routine looks like and what I'm taking for supplements," Tot said. "Every now and then posting on my Instagram story, Facebook story, stuff like that just to show people that I'm still with this brand."

There are, of course, financial incentives for both Lefthand and Tot. And while it’s nothing like the multi-million dollar deals offered to some of the guys at Power 4 schools, they’re certainly grateful for the extra income.

“I don't really have that big income, especially with working and basketball, so it's really helpful towards being an athlete," Lefthand said.

"Nothing super big, but just some extra pocket change. Maybe I want to go treat myself to a nice dinner. Maybe I want to go buy some kicks for the season since I'm a big shoe guy," Tot said. "Having that extra little money in my pocket gives me the opportunity to, if I haven't, to go get it."

While unsure of what may be next in the NIL landscape, both Tot and Lefthand have proven themselves marketable both on and off the floor.

