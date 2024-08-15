MSU Billings Spanish soccer star Guillermo Gonzalez revels in home country's 'Golden' summer

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings men’s soccer team isn’t shy about recruiting outside of the United States.

Several cultures mesh seamlessly for the Yellowjackets, which have players from across the pond in places like Germany, Spain and England.

“On the field they bring speed of play. Overseas, they come from academies and stuff like that, so the speed of play is a lot faster than it is here," MSUB coach Paul Cuevas said. "Having them combine both and helping the Americans get up to that level and having their goals be reached, as well, and having that combination together is great."

“Soccer academies really focus on tactics, strategies and what you do with the ball," Spaniard Guillermo Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez, the only Spanish player on the roster, grew up playing in soccer academies and notes a distinct difference between Spanish and American styles.

“For example, I didn't go into a weight room until I was 17, 18 years old," Gonzalez said. "When I first came here the big difference that I noticed was everyone was way more powerful and their first step was way quicker than me, so I tried to catch up on that."

Being the only Spanish player on the team made this summer even sweeter for Gonzalez. The Spanish national team defeated England to win UEFA Euro 2024, then dealt France a loss in the Olympic gold medal game in Paris just last week.

“The thing with Spain, I feel like they have the power — the national team — to bring the entire country together. When you go in the street and Spain is playing this past summer in the EUROs, everyone is out in the bars, enjoying the summer, watching the game all together and celebrating," Gonzalez said.

"I was at the bars with my friends and we just jumped and screamed and hugged people we don't even know. It just brings the entire country together."

Gonzalez has hopes of playing professionally in Europe following his time in Billings, but for now he’s focused on helping the Jackets bring home a conference title.

The Jackets open their season on Aug. 24 in the Rimrock Rivalry against Rocky Mountain College.

