MSUB blows out Rocky women to sweep Rimrock Rivalry, Woodin wins No. 300

MSUB's women turned a five-point halftime lead into a 29-point victory over Rocky Mountain College on Thursday evening inside Alterowitz Gym.

The win marked the 300th in the career of head coach Kevin Woodin, who is the program's winningest coach.

MSUB led 32-27 at halftime, but the Yellowjackets made that lead 14, 51-37, after three and blew the game open in the fourth quarter.

MSUB shot 60 percent from the field in the second half to Rocky's 25 percent and the Yellowjackets out-rebounded the Battlin' Bears 42-21.

Natalie Andreas led all scorers with 17 points, a new career high, while Dyauni Boyce had 16 points and seven rebounds and Aspen Giese added 15 points.

MSUB is now 9-1, the team's best start since 2017-18 when it started 9-0.