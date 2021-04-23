Wenatchee Valley College transfer guard/forward joins MSU Billings

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS, Mont. – Introducing his latest signing for the 2021-22 academic year on Thursday, Montana State University Billings women’s basketball head coach Kevin Woodin welcomed Natalie Andreas into the program.

Andreas is a 6-foot guard/forward from Yakima, Washington, who will join the Yellowjacket program after two seasons at Wenatchee Valley College. “I am really pleased to have Natalie Andreas join our MSUB women’s basketball program,” Woodin said. “She had a solid 2019-20 freshman season at Wenatchee College and she will have three more years of eligibility at MSUB.”

“I chose MSUB because the atmosphere was very welcoming, and I feel that the team and school are a great fit,” Andreas said. “I fell in love with Montana and I look forward to playing with my former teammate Cariann Kunkel. I can’t wait to be a Yellowjacket.”

Andreas played in just three games during the 2020-21 season, as it was shortened due to the coronavirus pandemic. Her last full season on the court was 2019-20, when she ranked third on the team in scoring with 11.5 points per game as a true freshman. Playing alongside current Yellowjacket and then-sophomore Cariann Kunkel, Andreas started 31 of 32 games and averaged 26.8 minutes per game in her collegiate debut season.

Andreas averaged a team-high 9.4 rebounds per game while chipping in 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks. She completed six double-doubles including a season-high performance of 25 points and 16 rebounds on Jan. 25, 2020 against Treasure Valley. Andreas helped lead the team to a 21-9 overall record and a trip to the Elite Eight of the NWAC before the season was halted due to the pandemic.

Prior to her collegiate career, Andreas was a four-sport athlete and 11-time letterwinner at East Valley High School in Yakima. She was a first-team all-league selection in basketball, cross-country, and track and field, and was team captain in all three sports. She competed in the Lions Club all-star game and the Yakima all-star game, and maintained a 3.92 GPA during her prep career.

Andreas was a four-time state championship participant in cross-country, and set her school record in the 2-mile race in track and field while placing 10th at state. She was also a two-time state participant in basketball, helping her team to a fifth-place finish. Andreas participated in one year of tennis for the Devils as well.

“I know Natalie is excited to once again play with Cariann Kunkel and my staff and team are excited for what she brings to our program,” Woodin said. “Natalie is an outstanding student in the classroom and her versatility and length will be very beneficial to our squad this fall. She can guard multiple positions on defense and play inside or outside on offense. I expect Natalie to have an immediate, positive impact on our program.”

MSUB’s women’s basketball team went 5-3 during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, with a record of 3-2 at home at Alterowitz Gym and a mark of 2-1 in road contests.

Andreas is the third player to sign with the Yellowjackets for the upcoming 2021-22 academic year, joining Aspen Giese of Fort Benton and Chloe Williams of Liberty Lake, Washington.

