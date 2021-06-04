Derek Waddoups announces 4 MSU Billings baseball signees

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS – Introducing four more signings for the 2021-22 academic year, Montana State University Billings baseball head coach Derek Waddoups has announced his latest batch of recruits.

The four new signings bring the Yellowjacket baseball team’s total to 10 for the upcoming 2022 spring season.

Tyler Godfrey

Position: Infielder

Hometown: Buckeye, Arizona

Previous Schools: Estrella Foothills High School/Gateway Community College/Luna Community College

Godfrey most recently competed at Luna Community College, where he hit .298 with two home runs and eight RBIs during the 2020 season. Godfrey scored 18 runs and stole four bases, while posting an on-base percentage of .423 and a slugging percentage of .474.

Prior to his time at Luna CC, Godfrey spent two fall seasons at Gateway Community College in Phoenix. A native of Buckeye, Arizona, Godfrey was a four-year letterwinner in baseball at Estrella Foothills High School. He was a two-time team most valuable player and during his senior year he was the regional defensive player of the year. Godfrey was a three-time first-team all-section selection as a second baseman, and won a pair of silver slugger awards.

In addition to his baseball career, Godfrey earned three letters in football where he was a three-time all-section linebacker and was voted as his team’s player of the year as a senior. He was a National Honor Society member, student body activities coordinator, and was a National Football Foundation scholar athlete.

Coach Waddoups on Godfrey: “We are looking forward to watching Tyler's left-handed bat play in our league. He is a solid defender and very athletic. He will bring some maturity to our group with his baseball IQ and experience. Coach (Matt) Hape helped us secure a talented ballplayer that is a high character individual. We look for great things out of Tyler.”

Godfrey on choosing MSUB: “I chose MSUB because I felt that this was a good place to get my degree and to play baseball.”

Blake Murray

Position: Catcher/Right-Handed Pitcher

Hometown: Minden, Nevada

Previous Schools: Douglas High School/Xavier University/Pima Community College/Southwestern Community College

Set to make the fourth stop of his collegiate career, Murray joins the Yellowjackets after most recently suiting up at Southwestern Community College during the 2020-21 academic year. Murray saw action in 23 games as a sophomore, posting one home run and nine RBIs while scoring nine runs. Murray also logged 8 1/3 innings on the mound, appearing in four total games and making one start.

Murray’s debut collegiate season was at Pima Community College, where he saw time in five games and went 1-for-7 as a freshman in the 2020 season. Murray was on the roster at Xavier University during the 2019 spring season and redshirted for the Division I program.

A native of Minden, Nevada, Murray competed during his prep career at Douglas High School.

Coach Waddoups on Murray: “Blake is a tremendous athlete with quick twitch tools. He has the ability to move around the diamond and contribute in so many ways. His desire to be part of something bigger than himself really stood out in the recruiting process. We are extremely excited to have Blake join the Jacket family.”

Murray on choosing MSUB: “Throughout my time in college baseball, I've been unbelievably fortunate to have met teammates and coaches that I'll call some of my greatest friends and mentors. No matter where your feet are, it's about surrounding yourself with people of high character. Those kinds of people are in high supply at MSUB, and I couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to become part of and contribute to the Yellowjacket culture.”

Mike Ouwehand

Position: Left-Handed Pitcher

Hometown: Eagle, Idaho

Previous Schools: Eagle High School/Walla Walla Community College

Ouwehand started his collegiate career with two seasons at Walla Walla Community College, where he saw action in four games with three starts in the 2021 spring season. After also appearing in one game as a freshman in 2020, Ouwehand totaled five games pitched in his first two college seasons. He was also on the President’s list and was an academic honorable mention while at Walla Walla.

Ouwehand is a native of Eagle, Idaho, where he was a two-year letterwinner on the baseball team. He was his team’s captain and was a two-time academic all-Southern Idaho Conference selection.

Coach Waddoups on Ouwehand: “Mike is an outstanding left-handed pitcher that we look to make an immediate positive impact on our team. He has worked to develop and we are so excited to add his talents and character to our team. Jarrod Molnaa did an outstanding job in recruiting and connecting us with Mike.”

Ouwehand on choosing MSUB: “I chose Montana State University Billings for the competitive nature and their desire to succeed. The overall culture and team environment was something I wanted to be a part of as I develop as a player, teammate, and man.”

Sage Wayment

Position: Right-Handed Pitcher

Hometown: Plain City, Utah

Previous Schools: Fremont High School/Highland Community College

During his sophomore season at Highland Community College in Illinois, Wayment made 10 starts and racked up 49 2/3 innings pitched during the 2021 spring season. He posted a 4.53 earned run average with 7.25 strikeouts per game, while throwing a pair of complete games and a shutout. As a freshman during the 2020 season, Wayment appeared in two games and struck out six batters over 10 innings in the abbreviated campaign.

Wayment was a four-year participant on the baseball team at Fremont High School in Utah, where he pitched and played right field. He was a second-team all-state selection as a senior after garnering first-team all-region honors as a junior. His high school honors included an athlete of the month award as well.

Coach Waddoups on Wayment: “We are elated to add Sage to our baseball program. He is a strike thrower and a bulldog on the mound. He was just named to his all-region team coming out of Highland CC, and he will be a great addition to our pitching staff.”

Wayment on choosing MSUB: “I chose MSUB because I have a couple of friends that have gone there and they loved it there. I also chose MSUB because it was a great fit for me baseball and academically and is closer to home than my previous school.”

