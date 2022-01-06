Update: Thursday's MSU Billings WBB game postponed

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS, Mont. – Due to health and safety protocols involving the Western Washington University women’s basketball program, the scheduled game at Montana State University Billings on Thursday, January 6 has been postponed. No makeup date has been announced.

The Yellowjacket men’s game against Western Oregon University on Thursday will still be played and is on schedule for a 5:15 p.m. tipoff.

The MSUB women’s basketball team (7-7, 1-1 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) is next in action on Saturday night hosting Simon Fraser University at 7:30 p.m. at Alterowitz Gym.

