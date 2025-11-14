Three Billings players among MSU Billings women's soccer signings

(Editor's note: MSUB media release)

BILLINGS – The Montana State University Billings women’s soccer program and head coach Abiye Jack on Thursday announced the addition of eight new recruits to the 2026 signing class, including three from Billings.

“We are excited to welcome this talented group to MSUB,” said Jack. “This class brings athleticism, technical quality, and competitive energy that will strengthen our team. Each student-athlete will make an impact not only on the field but within our team culture. Their commitment, accountability, and ambition align with the values our program strives to uphold every day.”

The three Billings natives are Billings Senior's Emmersyn Burckley, Billings Skyview's Tenley Leffler and Billings Central's Amaya Lorash.

Burckley, a forward, competed in four seasons of soccer for the Broncs. The team captain most recently helped Senior win the Class AA State Championship finishing the season with the second most points on her team, along with receiving the team’s Varsity Soccer Coaches Award. At the club level, Burckley won multiple state championships and helped her squad qualify for regionals. The forward has also been an All-Conference and All-State sprinter/hurdler in track & field, where she was also earned the Track & Field Captain Award.

“Emmersyn is fast, strong, and as tough as they come. She plays with an awesome intensity and competitive edge that will be an excellent addition to this team," Jack said.

Leffler, a goalkeeper, started her Skyview career earning team MVP and Rookie of the Year honors as a freshman, and later added another team MVP honor. As a junior, she was named to the Eastern AA All-Conference Team in 2024. The goalkeeper was named to club soccer's Best XI at the USYS National Championships last summer, and has been a three-time MYSA State Champion. Leffler will also be a team captain for basketball, where she has played four seasons and earned three letters while helping the Falcons complete an undefeated 2023-24 season and State Championship run.

“Tenley is a talented athlete and intelligent goalkeeper," Jack said. "She is an excellent shot stopper, sharp with the ball at her feet, and has a strong understanding of the position.”

Lorash, a forward, lettered all four seasons for Billings Central as a multi-time All-State and All-Conference selection for the Rams, while also receiving the team’s Offensive MVP award, and the Newcomer of the Year award as a freshman. A team captain last season, Lorash helped lead the Rams to a Class A State Title in 2024. She is a basketball state champion as well, most recently helping the Rams finish an undefeated season last March. Lorash has also lettered in three seasons of track & field, where she competes as a sprinter and jumper.

“Amaya has a strong presence on the field and brings a dynamic attacking style," said Jack. "Her pace, creativity, and goal-hungry mentality will help us stretch defenses and create scoring chances in multiple ways.”

Brooklynn Noble will join the ‘Jackets after playing in four seasons of soccer at Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyo., with her final season upcoming this spring. The defender/forward is a three-time All-State and All-Conference selection. Voted her team’s offensive MVP as a junior, Noble has been one of the top scorers in the 4A East Conference in each of her seasons, and will also be a two-year team captain for the Camels after the spring season. Noble also ranks as one of the top competitive swimmers in Wyoming, a sport she has lettered in for all four years of her high school career, finishing as a State Champ in the 100 yard breaststroke as a junior, and receiving three All-State and four All-Conference honors in her career. Along with this, Noble has completed in three seasons of track & field, competing in hurdles and jumps. She also stands out in the classroom, earning honor roll in all four seasons of her high school career and being inducted into National Honor Society.

Midfielder/forward Maddy Wright has lettered in three seasons of high school soccer at Mead High School, with her fourth coming in the spring. Wright has been an offensive threat for the Mavericks in each of her three seasons so far, combining to score 37 goals and contribute 21 assists through three seasons so far. An All-Conference Honorable Mention as a freshman, the Longmont, Colo., native went on to earn All-Conference Team honors in each of her next two seasons, and was the Mead Offensive Player of the Year in her junior season. Wright was also named to the All-Conference Academic Team as a junior. In addition to soccer, Wright also has played three seasons of basketball in high school, where she was a nationally ranked as one of the top charge takers in the nation, averaging around one per game.

Buckley, Wash., native Jordyn Daigle is a four-year letter winner at White River High School, where she was a First Team NPSL All-League selection in her most recent season of competition. Daigle has competed in multiple sports at White River, competing additionally in two years of both track & field and tennis, while earning academic honors in each of her sports.

Lettering in three seasons, Maycee Abraham was an all-league level midfielder in her career at Tahoe Truckee High School. Winning All-League honors for the first time as a sophomore, Abraham continued that success in her most recent season, totaling an impressive 90 points while leading her team with 24 assists and finishing second with 33 goals. Those stats helped the Trucklee, Cali., native earn First Team All-State, All-League, and All-Region honors, while serving as a team captain for the Wolverines on the pitch. Abraham also has participated in two seasons of basketball in high school.

Defender Addie Jueco is set to join the ‘Jackets after being a four-year varsity player at North Kitsap High School, primarily appearing as an outside back. A team captain for the Vikings, Jueco was named Second Team All-League in 2024, and will look to earn All-League honors again this season, with awards yet to be announced for the Washington native.