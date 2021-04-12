Strong marks pace MSU Billings in South Dakota

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Registering more strong marks and solid performances over the weekend at O’Harra Stadium, the Montana State University Billings men’s and women’s track and field teams competed well at the South Dakota School of Mines Bauer Open.

Mason Schram won the 100-meters, running a season-best time of 10.97 seconds which was just 0.10 seconds off his personal best of 10.87 seconds in the event. Schram also took fifth in the 200 meters at 22.43 seconds, which was 0.26 seconds off his personal best of 22.17. Schram teamed up with Bryce Olson, Payden Lynn, and Lucas Harper to register a time of 43.27 seconds in the 4x100-meter relay for second place. “It was a good race for Mason, running against some really good sprinters there,” said MSUB head coach Jonathan Woehl. “He came back not long after that and had a season best in his 200, and it was not far off his personal best. That was a really good sign there for him.”

Ase Ackerman posted a personal best in the 1,500 meters, taking second place among a field of 13 competitors with a time of 4:02.77 minutes. Logan Straus took fifth in the event with a PR of 4:04.23 minutes as well, while Bryant Edgerton took third place among 12 runners in the 5k with a time of 16:25.30 minutes. Carson Jessop meanwhile won the 3,000-meter steeplechase in a time of 9:33.89 minutes to break his personal record.

Kailee Stoppel posted a time of 4:58.45 minutes to place third in the 1,500 meters, while Ally Whitmer ran a season-best time of 5:13.94 minutes to take sixth among the 14 runners. “Overall our distance runners had a really good day,” said Woehl. “Almost all of them either had a season best or a PR. Carson had a big PR, and that was probably the best race of the day for us. Logan and Ase are getting close to breaking four minutes in the 1,500, so their training is going well.”

Sierra Durbin was just one second off her personal best in the 400-meter hurdles, as she took second place in a time of 1:08.72 minutes. Kendall Lynn won the long jump with a season-best leap of 17-3.25 feet, and posted a season-best mark of 1:10.29 minutes in the 400-meter hurdles. “I’m excited that Kendall is jumping better and better each week, and next week I think we will switch back and focus on triple,” Woehl said. “I’m looking forward to seeing her compete again next week.”

Taylor Stringari had a toss of 112-0 feet to take sixth among 14 competitors in the discus, and approached her school record in the hammer throw with a mark of 152-3 feet to take fifth place among a field of 17 throwers. Jordan Cookman continued to improve her school record in the javelin, winning on Saturday with a throw of 126-4 feet to establish the school’s best ever mark for the third time this spring.

School record holder Beau Ackerman won the javelin for the second straight week, launching a heave of 213-8 feet to best the field of 11 competitors. Lynn took fourth in the javelin at 166-5 feet. “It was a pretty solid day for Beau, and I’m looking forward to having him compete in a couple weeks at Drake,” said Woehl. “It was another good day for Jordan, and it’s good to see her continue to improve each week. Taylor had a season best in the discus, and she is getting back into the swing of things. Her hammer went really well, and she was pretty close to what her school record mark is.”

THE BUZZ: Schram was named the St. Vincent Healthcare Athlete of the Day.

NEXT UP: The men’s and women’s teams are set to compete in the Idaho State Bengal Invitational, running April 16-17 at David Field in Pocatello, Idaho.

