Stephen Cavallo announces 8 MSU Billings soccer signees

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS, Mont. – Introducing eight new signings for the 2022-23 academic year on Wednesday, Montana State University Billings women's soccer head coach Stephen Cavallo announced the program's latest batch of commitments.

The eight additions arrive from five states and three countries bringing MSUB's total women's soccer signings to 11 for the next academic year, including Billings West midfielder Sophie Sievertsen who had signed previously.

"We are very excited to finalize our 2022 recruiting class with this fantastic group of student-athletes," said Cavallo, who completed his fifth season in charge of the program in the fall of 2021. "We believe that this group will add so much to our program both on and off the field. This class brings in an eclectic mix of true freshmen, junior college, and four-year transfers that I believe will only continue to drive the competitiveness of our program forward."

Gabi Boice

Midfielder

Boise, Idaho

Boise High School

A standout for Boise High School over the past four years, Boice has starred as a central midfielder throughout her prep career. Boice helped her squad go 10-1-1 during the 2021 campaign, and she was an all-Southern Idaho Conference selection as well as a senior all-star game selection. Boice's team made it to the Idaho Class 5A state finals in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.

Coach Cavallo on Boice: "Gabi is a hard-nosed, versatile midfielder who can play both in the attacking and defensive roles of the central midfield position. She is an intelligent player who is not afraid to get stuck in defensively. We believe she will add a lot to our midfield unit."

Boice on choosing MSUB: "I chose to go to MSUB because of the positive atmosphere of the school. The school is a very close community with welcoming students and staff. I knew early on that MSUB would be a perfect opportunity for me to succeed in both academics and athletics."

Mackenzie Carnell

Forward

Kent, Washington

Kentridge High School/Skagit Valley College

The 2022 season will be the fourth collegiate campaign for the experienced Carnell, who brings the Yellowjackets three years of service at Skagit Valley College playing as a forward. Carnell scored 13 goals and added seven assists in her three seasons at SVC, and has played in 43 collegiate matches entering her MSUB career. Four of Carnell's goals counted as game-winners, and she earned selection to the NWAC all-star game twice.

Prior to her collegiate career, Carnell earned four letters as a winger for the Kentridge High School soccer team in Kent, Wash. Carnell captained the squad under the guidance of head coach Sherri Rolfs.

Coach Cavallo on Carnell: "Mackenzie is a versatile, attacking player who can play on both wings and down the middle. She is fast, is technically strong, and comes with three years of experience playing in the NWAC. She has a nose for goal and I believe she will be a handful for defenders to deal with."

Carnell on choosing MSUB: "I chose Montana because from just one visit at MSUB I could instantly tell it seemed like a great place to live and make new memories. Montana so far has been a very welcoming place to continue my education and soccer career. I am excited to meet new people and create new connections with teammates and classmates and have a new beginning in a different state. So far I've had a lot of help from the coach, teammates, and the school when it comes to making a life at MSUB and answering all my questions about academics and the area."

Jordyn Conrad

Goalkeeper

Vancouver, Washington

Union High School

Conrad will bolster MSUB's depth between the posts, after a successful career with the Titans. She helped her team go 10-5-1 last season in her third year with the program. Her accolades include the Titan Athletic Award as well as academic honors.

Coach Cavallo on Conrad: "Jordyn is a very solid goalkeeper that is a strong shot stopper, good in 1v1s, and is fantastic playing with her feet in buildup. The addition of Jordyn to our already very strong goalkeeping unit really helps that position grow to the most competitive and strongest it has been in my eight years at MSUB."

Conrad on choosing MSUB: "I chose MSUB because the moment I stepped onto the campus, it felt like home. Billings is beautiful and I cannot be more excited to live there for the next four years. The coaches and players were also so positive and encouraging which is an athletic environment I cannot wait to be a part of."

Vivien Guse

Midfielder

Hamburg, Germany

Gymnasium Heidberg/Blue Mountain College

Guse comes to the Yellowjackets after one season at Blue Mountain College, where she was a second-team all-league pick and made the all-freshman team. Prior to her collegiate career, Guse played midfield during her time at Gymnasium Heidberg in her hometown of Hamburg, Germany.

Coach Cavallo on Guse: "Vivien is a creative midfield player who brings fantastic vision, skill, and flair on the field. She comes in with a year of college soccer under her belt where she was a top contributor on her previous team. We believe that Vivi is going to create a lot on the field for us."

Guse on choosing MSUB: "I chose MSUB because I felt like it is a great place to develop as a soccer player and as a person. I was impressed by the athletic and academic achievements of the team, and I love the open-mindedness of everyone I talked to. I felt welcomed and valued from the first moment I spoke to the coach, and I think there is great team spirit at MSUB. I am looking forward to this new challenge and am excited to start a new chapter in my life."

Taylor Ingram

Midfielder

Petaluma, California

Casa Grande High School

Ingram was a four-year letterwinner during her career at Casa Grande High School, where she played primarily as a central midfielder. Ingram helped her team claim three straight Vine Valley Athletic League titles, and posted a cumulative record of 30-1-6 under head coach Vinne Cortezzo. Ingram captained the squad as well.

Coach Cavallo on Ingram: "Taylor is an incredibly versatile soccer player who I could see filling in a lot of different roles within our team. She just shows up and gets the job done on the field. We love her tenacity, her aggressiveness, and her technical ability. Every team needs utility players."

Ingram on choosing MSUB: "I chose Montana State University Billings because I simply fell in love with it. When I visited the school and attended the soccer ID camp that Coach Cavallo invited me to, I loved everything about the school, the community, the team, and the city. It has always been my dream to play college soccer, that is something I have been sure of my entire life. Everything that the MSUB team offers and stands for is what I was looking for in a team. I learned while I was there that they are not just a team, they are a family. That spoke to me because the

family aspect of a team has always played a big part in my success on and off the pitch. I am so incredibly honored and excited about this next chapter and to officially become a student-athlete at Montana State University Billings."

Emilyn Krans

Forward

Mebane, North Carolina

Eastern Alamance High School/UNC Asheville

Krans spent the 2021 fall season at NCAA Division I UNC Asheville, where she made her collegiate debut off the bench against Davidson on Sept. 12.

Krans lettered for four years on the Eastern Alamance High School squad, playing primarily as a forward under head coach Dave Riley. She was a two-time all-conference selection and two-time team captain, and off the field she served on student council, in the Interact club, and with the DREAM Team. In addition to her soccer playing career, Krans earned a pair of letters as a kicker on the Eagles' football team.

Coach Cavallo on Krans: "Emily is a strong, versatile attacking player who is going to be a handful for opposing defenders. She has fantastic striking techniques, can play out wide or centrally, and brings Division I experience to our program. We believe she is going to fit right in with our current group of attackers and will help us be more dynamic and dangerous in the final third."

Krans on choosing MSUB: "I chose MSUB because they have provided me with an opportunity to push myself out of my comfort zone through soccer. I believe MSUB will set me up for success in my future both athletically and academically. I'm so excited for this new chapter in my life."

Megan Mendenhall

Defender

Murray, Utah

Murray High School/Salt Lake Community College

Mendenhall was an anchor for Salt Lake Community College in her sophomore season, starting 19 matches on the back line during the fall of 2021. Mendenhall helped her team go 16-4-1 overall, and 9-3 in NJCAA Region 18 play. Mendenhall earned all-tournament honors during her team's run at the national championships, after helping the squad allow seven total goals while recording 15 shutouts during the 2021 campaign. As a freshman in 2019, Mendenhall earned time in seven matches with one start, and scored her first collegiate goal.

Prior to her time at SLCC, Mendenhall earned three letters on the varsity soccer team at Murray High School in Utah. She capped her prep career by earning first-team all-state honors.

Coach Cavallo on Mendenhall: "Megan is a fantastic addition to our backline. She is an intelligent defender, reads the game very well, and is very strong on the ball to aid in buildup. She can play anywhere across the backline. She joined our program in January and it already feels like she has been a part of our group for years."

Mendenhall on choosing MSUB: "I chose MSUB because I was immediately impressed with how Coach Cavallo conducts his program. The players and staff are held to a high standard and continuously achieve it. This program has a strong culture and already feels like a family. Coach Cavallo's persistent interest in me was observed early on and was greatly appreciated. I am extremely excited to join this family and am grateful for the opportunity I have to add my role to MSUB."

Tilde Sandberg

Defender

Karlskrona, Sweden

Af Chapmangymnasiet/Daytona State College

Sandberg saw action in 10 games during her collegiate debut season at Daytona State College in the fall of 2021. Sandberg recorded one goal and a pair of assists for four total points. Prior to her collegiate career, Sandberg competed in her hometown of Karlskrona, Sweden at Af Chapmangymnasiet.

Coach Cavallo on Sandberg: "Tilde is a strong outside back who is going to fit perfectly into our team's expectations of that position. She is strong on the ball, has a desire to get forward, and is a good 1v1 defender. She will transfer to us with experience at a very high level of junior college soccer in Florida and we believe she is GNAC ready."

Sandberg on choosing MSUB: "I chose MSUB because I believe that it is the best place for me to succeed both athletically and academically. Coach Cavallo has been very welcoming, which made my choice a lot easier. I am very excited for this opportunity, and I can't wait to finally become a part of this team."