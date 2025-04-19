Snow way! MSUB’s shovel flurry keeps GNAC tourney hopes alive

BILLINGS — Most wouldn’t typically associate snow shoveling with a softball game, but that’s exactly what the Yellowjackets players and staff were faced with Friday to make Senior Day happen at MSU Billings.

The scene was a little frantic after Thursday's heavy April snowfall threatened to cancel MSUB’s final homestand of the season.

“Okay, I’m from Illinois. I’ve never had to shovel a field before, but I knew these games were important,” Yellowjackets outfielder Bryn Lucht told MTN Sports with a laugh.

Infielder Jazz Kalehuawehe added, “Yeah, it was a crazy thing to wake up to. I knew we were getting some snow, but not this much.”

While clearing snow from the outfield and replacing chunks of turf, Jackets head coach Joe Yegge even joked that he might apply for the current opening as head volleyball coach at MSUB.

Thursday’s game against Western Oregon was canceled after the Billings area was blanketed in white. But fast forward to Friday, when thanks to a flurry of shovels, athletic grit, facility staff dedication — and even a couple of determined parents — reassured the game day double-header was on.

Assistant coaches were also pitching in, dragging the infield and scattering grains of sand like confetti to soak up puddles.

“I was expecting to at least do some field work today,” Lucht said. “But there was a lot of snow. The field is looking a lot better than I thought it was going to look, so that’s good,” Lucht admitted with another laugh.

By first pitch at 2 p.m. Avitus Group Stadium conditions had flipped to sunshine and a spotless diamond.

“Honestly, it’s worth it,” Kalehuawehe said. “Senior Weekend, I just want to play with my best friends one last time on my home field.”

The seniors were sent out in style early with Avery Gray’s walk-off single in a five-inning 13-5 Game 1 victory over the Wolves, before splitting the double-header (9-5, Game 2). The win keeps hopes alive for MSUB's shot at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament for the first time in 10 years, needing a pair of wins this week in a four-game series at Northwest Nazarene.

Hopefully, they won’t have to pack shovels.