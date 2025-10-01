Rocky volleyball women rally for 1st win of season, stun MSU Billings in five sets

BILLINGS — It didn't matter that odds were stacked against them Tuesday night. Rocky Mountain College's volleyball women refused to lose the Rimrock Rivalry at MSU Billings, rallying for their first win of the season.

The Bears, who'd earned only one set victory in their last seven matches, stormed back from a two-set deficit to beat the Yellowjackets on their home court, 21-25, 21-25, 25-17, 25-17, 15-12.

Watch highlights from Tuesday's five-set Rimrock Rivalry thriller:

Rocky volleyball women rally for 1st win of season, stun MSUB in five sets

Olivia Fauth led Rocky in kills with 16 followed by Kaitlyn Wood (11) and Josie West (nine). Allie Dorman led MSUB (1-8) with 20 kills, while Kenzie Allen turned in 42 assists.

Rocky returns to Frontier Conference play Friday at Dickinson State. MSUB hosts GNAC foe Central Washington for Pink Night Thursday at 7 p.m.