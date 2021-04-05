Record-breaking throw earns Ackerman GNAC Athlete of Week honor

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

PORTLAND, Ore. – A record-breaking javelin throw from Montana State University Billings senior Beau Ackerman earned him his second Great Northwest Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week honor announced by the conference office on Monday.

Ackerman broke his own school record in the event last Thursday, with a heave of 71.0 meters/232-11 feet at the Yellowjacket/Battlin’ Bear Open at Lockwood High School. “Beau continues to improve each week and it was nice to see him throw well again at home,” said MSUB head coach Jonathan Woehl. “I am looking forward to him throwing at the Drake Relays in a couple of weeks.”

Ackerman’s throw was the second-farthest in GNAC history, as he surpassed two athletes on the conference’s all-time top-10 list and now trails only Cody Parker of Alaska Anchorage who had a record throw of 77.98 meters/255-10 feet during the 2013 season.

Ackerman also officially qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division II Track & Field Championships, which are scheduled for May 27-29 at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville, Texas. Ackerman’s throw last week was the third-longest in the NCAA Division II this season, and he is among three athletes in the country to post an automatic qualifying mark in the event.

Ackerman last competed at the NCAA Championships in the spring of 2018, when he finished fifth in the country to earn All-American status.

This is Ackerman’s second GNAC Athlete of the Week award of the season and of his career, after he earned the honor on March 22 for his performance in the javelin in MSUB’s first meet of the season. Ackerman is set to compete at the Drake Relays Running April 21-24 at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.

