Q2 AOW: Silent slugger Bryn Lucht powering MSUB toward GNAC Tourney

BILLINGS — When Bryn Lucht steps out of the dugout with a bat, she nearly guarantees a hit, a run, or even a home run for the Yellowjackets.

"She has a powerful swing," MSUB head coach Joe Yegge said of his sophomore outfielder.

Last Wednesday against Western Oregon, Lucht added to her season home run total with No. 13 ... and wasn’t done. In the next inning , she blasted league-leading No. 14.

"It’s got a chance, and it’s out of here! Solo mission for Bryn Lucht,” the announcer exclaimed.

Interestingly, Lucht admitted her confidence entering the double-header was shaky. "I was kind of struggling, but once I hit the first one, I was in a really good mood," she said with a smile.

The Illinois native also leads MSUB with 39 runs batted in, and is closing in on the program record of 16 home runs in a single season. Lucht also leads the Great Northwest Athletic Conference in slugging percentage (.832).

“She has a fantastic swing, so honestly any ball she connects with, I can see it going out of the park,” teammate Jazzy Kalehuawehe said.

“She’s just a free swinger. It’s awesome to see her thrive. We told her to hit ground balls, and she ended up hitting two home runs and a double off the wall,” Yegge added of last week's 17-1 win over the Wolves.

As the Yellowjackets enter this final week of the regular season with a four-game set at Northwest Nazarene Friday and Saturday, they only need a split to qualify for the GNAC Tournament for the first time in 10 years.

Although Lucht didn’t play much during her freshman year, she has emerged as a key starter. Against Western Oregon last week, she tied the school record with seven RBIs in a single game matching Rachel Quarnburg and current teammate Lauren Blaschak.

Lucht is well aware those RBIs wouldn't be possible without the Yellowjackets’ securing base runners, led by Marleigh Nieto’s impressive .409 batting average.

“Marleigh and Kaylin [Galvin] usually get on base a good amount of the time; it’s nice knowing they’re there," Lucht said.

Yegge noted, “Marleigh has been great at the top of the order, and you can always count on Kaylin in the two-hole. And the one who’s really been impressive is Kennedy Dypwick down in the nine-hole; (she) has been getting on base a lot.”

Circling back to home runs, the Jackets have a new celebration this season.

“Every time we touch home plate, we go BOOOOM,” Kalehuawehe echoed in a deep voice.

Ironically, Lucht, the team’s home run leader, doesn’t take it that far.

“I’m kind of shy, so I don’t usually do it, but I’ll stomp on the plate,” she admitted.