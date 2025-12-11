BILLINGS — The MSU Billings women’s basketball team has plenty of new faces getting big minutes after graduating a talented senior class. But head coach Kevin Woodin has stayed true to what’s found success, as he’s brought in a boatload of local talent.

“College basketball has really changed. From the (transfer) portal to players coming in and out and leaving — we develop more freshmen, create culture and have people stay. We don't have a lot of people leave," MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin said. "That's a tribute to them and my assistant coaches. I think they create a type of program that we can be proud of and want to stay in."

Q2 AOW: MSU Billings’ Kyla Momberg thriving after year away from basketball

One piece of that pie is former Box Elder standout Kyla Momberg. A former state champion in high school, Momberg spent two years at Montana Western playing with her sister Joelnell. She then took a year off basketball before she had to scratch the itch again.

“Obviously I really missed playing. I grew up playing a lot of basketball. Our little community in Box Elder, that's kind of all we have. I just missed it a lot," Momberg said.

Momberg is flourishing in her role on the Yellowjackets, providing instant impact as the leading scorer. She's averaging 10.4 points per game and is also tied for the team lead with 24 assists on the season.

“She's a very good player. We recruited her out of high school and offered her a long time ago, then to get a chance to get her on the rebound has been really good for us in a position that we need," Woodin said. "She's starting to play the point and having a lot of confidence and being a vocal leader with her teammates. She has a really high IQ out there."

MSUB (4-7 overall, 0-2 conference) is back in action this Saturday at home against Lethbridge Polytechnic.