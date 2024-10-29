‘Picture I’m going to have forever’ highlights MSU Billings women’s basketball game in Choteau

BILLINGS — Who doesn’t love sleeping on air mattresses? That's what the Montana State University Billings basketball women found themselves doing Saturday night in Choteau.

“(They) just had a giant slumber party and had a great time,” Yellowjackets associate head coach Alisha Breen told MTN Sports with a smile.

It was hours before treating the small town to an exhibition game against MSU-Northern on Sunday in the high school gym. MSUB and MSUN tested the community outreach idea last year in Winifred, hometown of MSUB senior Dyauni Boyce.

A year later, this trip was a homecoming for Breen, a former Yellowjacket All-American player now in her seventh season assisting head coach Kevin Woodin.

“I texted my old head coach (last November), sent him the Winifred video and he was like, ‘Absolutely, consider it done,'” Breen said of requesting the college hoops matchup inside her old high school gym.

And why not? It was a win-win as the Jackets arrived Saturday afternoon and camped out on the court with approximately 60 eager kids.

“We did (grades) K-4 and then a 5-8 (camp), which was really fun. Then we practiced right after, and the booster club actually made a meal for the girls,” Breen said.

Sunday was game day with the Jackets winning 66-50 in their final exhibition encounter.

MSUB's women and men now turn their attention to hosting this weekend's 12-team DII CCA Tip-Off at the Trailhead Classic. The Lady Jackets play Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m. while the men tip off at 7 p.m. each night inside Alterowitz Gymnasium.

Aside from Breen's enjoyment, last weekend's trip was fun for the Choteau faithful to see their former Bulldog up close — and dressed up.

“A lot of them said that when I just walked out dressed in coaching attire that they didn’t recognize me," she said, "because if they see me around town I’m in gym shorts and a shirt.”

Uniquely, it was also a "welcome home" for Christine Funk, one of MSUB’s all-time great volleyball players and a current student basketball assistant. She actually played a volleyball match Saturday before driving to Choteau that night.

“Sunday morning she came to breakfast with us, she was on the bench, she helped with everything and did her duties as a student manager,” Breen said, impressed with Funk's dedication.

The full-circle moment for Breen was a pregame photo coordinated spontaneously by Choteau principal Matt Cornelius after the Yellowjackets and Skylights had posed together.

“Then he called out all the kids in the audience that had come to a camp and were involved in anything I’ve done over the past 10 years there. And they all came down onto the court and took a picture with my current team," Breen said. "That, more than anything, was really special … just to see what I’m doing here (at MSUB) and what I’ve done in Choteau all come together for a picture that I’m going to have forever.”