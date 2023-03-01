MSU Billings women's coach Kevin Woodin is GNAC coach of the year; six Jackets named all-league

PORTLAND, Ore. — Montana State Billings' Kevin Woodin on Wednesday was named Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's coach of the year, while six Yellowjackets earned all-league recognition.

Woodin led MSUB to a 23-6 overall record and a 14-4 mark in the GNAC, despite beginning the season without standout players Taryn Shelley and Danielle Zahn due to injury. The Jackets had 13 players appear in more than 10 games, with six of them averaging more than 7.0 points per game and 10 having at least one game in double-digit scoring.

MSUB had four wins over ranked opponents and put together an 11-game winning streak against GNAC opponents. Woodin won his 300th career game on Dec. 8 against crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College, and now sits at 314 victories.

It is Woodin's third GNAC coach of the year honor and the fifth COTY award of his career.

Meanwhile, six MSUB players were named all-conference. Kortney Nelson of Scobey and Cariann Kunkel of Hamilton were second-team selections. Dyauni Boyce of Winifred, Aspen Giese of Fort Benton, Shayla Montague of Billings West and Shelley, formerly of Washington State University, were honorable mention.

The Yellowjackets continue their season at the GNAC tournament in Bellingham, Wash., as the No. 2 seed. They will play either third-seeded Central Washington or sixth-seeded Simon Fraser on Friday.