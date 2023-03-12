MSU Billings women knocked from NCAA D2 West Regional tournament

CARSON, Calif. — The Montana State Billings women were eliminated from the NCAA Division II West Regional tournament on Saturday with a 77-66 loss to top-seeded Cal State Dominguez Hills.

The No. 4-seeded Yellowjackets led 18-17 with 1:07 left in the first quarter after a Danielle Zahn 3-point basket. But the Toros closed the half on a 26-13 run to gain a 12-point advantage at intermission.

The Toros' Asia Jordan gave MSUB problems, scoring 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting with 10 rebounds. Teammate Nala Williams added 16 points in 19 minutes, while Deejanae Poland had 11 points. The Toros shot 52% from the floor.

Taryn Shelley had 13 points for the Yellowjackets before fouling out. Kortney Nelson also had 13 points. Dyauni Boyce had 12 while Shayla Montague scored 11 points. The Jackets shot 46% from the field but made just 5 of 22 3-point tries.

MSUB finished its season with a 26-8 record. The Jackets were playing in the regional tournament for the 15th time in program history and the fourth time in the past ten years.

