MSU Billings sweeps Rocky Mountain College in Spalding, Grob Cups

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS - Entering the final day of the 2021 Leslie Spalding Cup tied at 2-2, the Montana State University Billings women’s golf team held off Rocky Mountain College at Lake Hills Golf Course to claim the match-play crown.

Avery Gill pulled even with RMC’s Claire Wright on the final hole of the day Saturday, which was enough to give the ‘Jackets a 2.5-1.5 win in singles play to clinch the victory. “It’s nice to win this event, because it is a rivalry,” said MSUB head coach Jeff Allen. “We have a lot of respect for Rocky, and they have a great program. They have always been at the top of their conference, and it’s always nice to win the crosstown match.”

The teams battled to 1-1 draws in both fourball action and foursomes action on the first two days of the three-day rivalry match, setting up Saturday’s exciting finish. “We had great performances by Kinsey Irvin and Tierney Messmer taking control of their matches and closing them out early,” said Allen. “We also had a huge performance from Avery Gill. She was in a great match with Rocky’s Claire Wright who is a great player. That was a back-and-forth match the whole day, and they ended up tying it through 18 holes all square, and that half point is what sealed the cup for us.”

The ‘Jacket women made the most of their break from tournament play by claiming the exhibition victory.

2021 Leslie Spalding Cup

Final Results – April 8-10, 2021

Fourball – MSU Billings 1, Rocky Mountain College 1

Foursomes – MSU Billings 1, Rocky Mountain College 1

Singles – MSU Billings 2.5, Rocky Mountain College 1.5

Total – MSU Billings 4.5, Rocky Mountain College 3.5

Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Briarwood Golf Club – Fourball

Tierney Messmer and Brennan Larson (MSUB) def. Claire Wright and Morgan Sword (RMC) 3 up through 11

Kaelyn Volk and Kaitlyn Fleming (RMC) def. Avery Gill and Jalen Wagner (MSUB) 1 up through 11

Cumulative Team Score: MSU Billings 1, Rocky Mountain College 1

Friday, April 9, 2021 – Peter Yegen Golf Course – Foursomes

Kinsey Irvin and Amanda King (MSUB) def. Claire Wright and Morgan Sword (RMC) 2 up

Kaelyn Volk and Katie Fleming (RMC) def. Sydney Rochford and Jill Frye (MSUB) 5 and 4

Cumulative Team Score: MSU Billings 1, Rocky Mountain College 1

Saturday, April 10, 2021 – Lake Hills Golf Club – Singles

Avery Gill (MSUB) – Claire Wright (RMC) All Square

Kinsey Irvin (MSUB) def. Katie Fleming (RMC) 7 and 5

Tierney Messmer (MSUB) def. Morgan Sword (RMC) 7 and 6

Kaelyn Volk (RMC) def. Sydney Rochford (MSUB) 2 and 1

Cumulative Team Score: MSU Billings 2.5, Rocky Mountain College 1.5

The Yellowjacket men won all three days of match play over the Bears, claiming 3-1 victories in both fourball and foursomes action before a 5-4 win in singles play on the final day of the event Saturday. “Overall it is a great team win,” said MSUB head coach Jeff Allen. “We battled a lot of poor weather on Thursday, and some wind today, and the players did a good job of staying patient, focusing on hitting good shots. I think all their practice and preparation paid off down the stretch.”

The match-play event gave the Yellowjackets a break from tournament play, which they will return to on Monday at the Hardrocker Invitational hosted by South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, South Dakota. “We had big performances from Riley Lawrence, Caleb Trost, Dawson Strobel, Kevin Kolb, and Liam O’Halloran especially,” Allen said. “Liam played great, solid golf all day today. Nolan forced Liam to 18, and Liam was able to win that hole for a 2-up win. Kevin won his last three holes to win 2-up, and Riley, Kaleb, and Dawson had control of their matches all day.”

Friday’s match was clinched by a dramatic finish from Dawson Strobel and Liam O’Halloran, with the former sinking a 30-foot putt to win the match on the final hole of the day and seal the win for MSUB. “The Strobel-O’Halloran match was a huge momentum swing for us,” Allen said. “It was looking like we were going to lose that hole and point, and we ended up winning the hole, match and point on Dawson’s 30-footer.”

2021 Mike Grob Cup

Final Results – April 8-10, 2021

Fourball – MSU Billings 3, Rocky Mountain College 1

Foursomes – MSU Billings 3, Rocky Mountain College 1

Singles – MSU Billings 5, Rocky Mountain College 4

Total – MSU Billings 11, Rocky Mountain College 6

Thursday, April 8, 2021 – Briarwood Golf Club – Fourball

Garrett Woodin and Paul O’Neil (MSUB) def. Mithc Thiessen and Schafer Paladichuck (RMC) 2 up through 9

Caleb Trost and Riley Lawrence (MSUB) – Nolan Burzminski and Hayden Driver (RMC) All square through 9

Kevin Kolb and Blake Finn (MSUB) def. Merlin Lipin and Oliver Walker (RMC) 1 up through 9

Riley Kaercher and Logan Martin (MSUB) – Tristan Hanson and Leon Doedtmann (RMC) All square through 9

Cumulative Team Score: MSU Billings 3, Rocky Mountain College 1

Friday, April 9, 2021 – Peter Yegen Golf Course – Foursomes

Hayden Driver and Nolan Burzminski (RMC) def. Garrett Woodin and Paul O’Neil (MSUB) 1 up

Caleb Trost and Riley Lawrence (MSUB) def. Mitch Thiessen and Schafer Paladichuck (RMC) 3 and 2

Kevin Kolb and Blake Finn (MSUB) def. Merlin Lipin and Blake Vandenacer (RMC) 5 and 4

Liam O’Halloran and Dawson Strobel (MSUB) def. Tristan Hanson and Leon Doedtmann (RMC) 1 up

Cumulative Team Score: MSU Billings 3, Rocky Mountain College 1

Saturday, April 10, 2021 – Lake Hills Golf Club – Singles

Dawson Strobel (MSUB) def. Tristan Hanson (RMC) 3 and 2

Leon Doedtmann (RMC) def. Logan Martin (MSUB) 3 and 2

Schafer Paladichuck (RMC) def. Riley Kaercher (MSUB) 3 and 2

Riley Lawrence (MSUB) def. Mitch Thiessen (RMC) 4 and 3

Kevin Kolb (MSUB) def. Oliver Walker (RMC) 2 up

Blake Vandenacer (RMC) def. Paul O’Neil (MSUB) 2 up

Liam O’Halloran (MSUB) def. Nolan Burzminski (RMC) 2 up

Hayden Driver (RMC) def. Garrett Woodin (MSUB) 1 up

Caleb Trost (MSUB) def. Merlin Lipin (RMC) 6 and 5

Cumulative Team Score: MSUB 5, Rocky Mountain College 4

