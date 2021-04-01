MSU Billings places 5 on academic all-GNAC list

(Editor's note: MSUB Athetics release)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Five players from the Montana State University Billings volleyball team were named academic all-Great Northwest Athletic Conference for the 2020-21 school year announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Seniors Joelle Mahowald and Maddi Vigil, junior Skylar Reed, and sophomores Hannah Hashbarger and Marissa Logozzo represented the Yellowjackets on the list.

To be eligible for the award, players must be in at least their second season on the court with their team and maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.20. “I think awards like this are a real testament to the effort and hard work they put into being great student-athletes here at MSUB,” said MSUB head coach Casey Williams. “It takes a lot of discipline to be successful in school, while meeting the training demands of a student-athlete. I’m proud of this group for their efforts in the classroom and on the court this past year.”

Reed was MSUB’s lone repeat selection, after earning academic honors as a sophomore in the fall of 2019. Reed has had a breakout spring season, leading the team with 3.52 kills per set and earning a GNAC Player of the Week award. The junior holds a 3.52 grade point average while working towards her degree in elementary education.

Mahowald ranks second on the team with 0.70 blocks per set and third on the team with 2.65 kills per set through the team’s five games played during the spring season. In her first year of eligibility for academic honors, Mahowald posted a cumulative 3.53 grade point average while studying elementary education.

Vigil finished her Yellowjacket career strong, ranking second on the team in digs per set with 4.36 and establishing a personal best single-game total with 30 digs in MSUB’s five set win over Rocky Mountain College. Vigil, who also earned a GNAC Player of the Week award this spring, holds a 3.36 GPA and is wrapping up her degree in healthcare administration.

Logozzo and Hashbarger were among the three players in the entire conference to maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA, and MSUB was the only school to have two players with a perfect mark on the team. Logozzo is a business management major and Hashbarger is a business marketing major.

Logozzo has played in all five matches and averages 2.59 digs per set playing as a defensive specialist and a libero. Hashbarger leads the GNAC in assists per set with 9.57, and has also played in all five matches this spring.

The Yellowjackets (4-1) close their 2021 spring season on Tuesday evening with a 5 p.m. match at Carroll College in Helena.

