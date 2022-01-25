MSU Billings inks Boise, Reno volleyball recruits

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS – The Montana State University Billings volleyball team has two more incoming recruits as Alexis King, of Reno, Nev. and Avary Spoja, of Boise, Idaho have signed their letters of intent, according to head coach Casey Williams.

King, a setter, and Spoja, a middle blocker, join Caty Havekost and Paiten Langston as MSUB's class of 2022 recruits so far. Both King and Spoja will enter MSUB as true freshmen this fall.

MSUB went 12-16 – including a 7-11 mark in Great Northwest Athletic Conference play – and finished seventh in the conference in 2021. The Yellowjackets are expected to bring back four of their six starters in 2022.

Alexis King

Setter - Reno, Nevada

Galena High School

A three-year varsity player for Galena High School's volleyball team, Alexis King comes to Billings after helping the Grizzlies reach the NIAA Class 5A Northern League semifinals.

During her senior season, King amassed 368 assists, 24 service aces, 89 digs and 35 kills and was named a first-team all-league selection.

A two-time team captain, King was also an academic letterwinner as a freshman, sophomore and as a junior. Outside of playing for Galena High School, King played for the Northern Nevada Juniors Volleyball Club.

Williams on King: "Alexis is a great addition to our team. She has the personality, work ethic, and mindset that we were looking for in a setter and I think that she is going to add a lot to our program."

King on choosing MSUB: "I chose MSUB because of the amazing and positive atmosphere the coaches and team created on and off the court. I felt so welcomed and so at home that I knew right away MSUB was the place for me. I love how involved the coaches are with the athletes along with their commitment to the volleyball program and know they will help me constantly improve to be successful. I look forward to growing as a person and a player over the next four years."

Avary Spoja​ - Middle Blocker

Boise, Idaho - Boise High School

Avary Spoja comes to MSUB after playing three years of varsity volleyball at Boise High School, where she was a team captain, a first team all-conference selection and an all-state honorable mention selection as a senior.

During her junior season, Spoja helped Boise High School advance from the state play-in game all the way to the 5A IHSAA Volleyball State Championship title game, where the Braves finished second. That year, Spoja was named her team's most improved offensive player.

In the classroom, the Braves won distinguished team scholastic awards from 2019 through 2021.

Spoja's career bests include 21 kills for a single-game and 149 kills in a single season.

Williams on Spoja: Avary is a super talented middle that has a heavy arm and sees the court well. We are excited for her future here as a Yellowjacket.

Spoja on choosing MSUB: "I chose Montana State University Billings because I was impressed with the current coaching and players, and their vision of the next four years of the program. Additionally, MSUB offers an attractive academic framework, including my interest in the business program. Considering my many ties to the Montana and the Billings community, I'm excited to be a part of this vision and the future of Yellowjacket volleyball."

