MSU Billings golf women place 14th at Florida tourney

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Completing the opening event of its 2022 spring season on Tuesday at the Golf Club at South Hampton, the Montana State University Billings women’s golf team wrapped up the three-round Lincoln Memorial University Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate.

The Yellowjackets placed 14th among the field of 17 teams competing, finishing with a three-round score of 1,051 (352-353-346). Saving its best round for last on Tuesday, the ‘Jackets posted a 346 after completing the first two rounds on the par-72, 5,958-yard course layout on Monday.

Senior Kinsey Irvin was MSUB’s top performer at the event, taking 50th place among the field of 89 golfers with a three-round score of 252 (85-83-84). Irvin made three birdies in the tournament, two of which came in Round 2 on the back-nine on her way to a 3-over-par 39.

Fellow senior Tierney Messmer was close behind Irvin, shooting a three-round total of 254 (86-84-84) to finish in a tie for 53rd place on the individual leaderboard. Messmer’s best stretch of holes was the back-nine in Round 2, where she also carded a pair of birdies and notched a 3-over-par 39.

Avery Gill tied for 70th place, finishing with a three-round score of 268 (91-93-84). Gill showed strong improvement her third time through the course, carding one birdie and just one score above a bogey on her way to an 84.

Senior Jalen Wagner took 80th place, with a three-round score of 279 (90-95-94). Her lone birdie of the event came on the par-4 18th hole in Round 2. Closing out the field of competitors for the ‘Jackets was sophomore Brennan Larson, who finished in 85th place with a score of 287 (97-93-97).

Limestone University won the team title, sweeping the top three spots and placing all five of its competitors in the top-7 on the leaderboard. Ebba Hellman won medalist honors with a three-round score of 221 (75-72-74), holding off her second-place teammate Maria Morales by five strokes. Limestone’s team score was 897 (297-301-299), as they ran away with the title 34 strokes ahead of second-place Wingate.

NEXT UP: The Yellowjackets next compete at the Bay Area Invitational, on Feb. 21-22 in Pleasanton, Calif.

Lincoln Memorial Spring Kickoff Intercollegiate

Final Results – February 15, 2022

Golf Club at South Hampton – St. Augustine, Florida

Team – 1. Limestone, 897 (297-301-299); 14. MSU Billings, 1,051 (352-353-346). Individuals – 1. Ebba Hellman, Limestone, 221 (75-72-74); 50. Kinsey Irvin, MSUB, 252 (85-83-84); T53. Tierney Messmer, MSUB, 254 (86-84-84); T70. Avery Gill, MSUB, 268 (91-93-84); 80. Jalen Wagner, MSUB, 279 (90-95-94); 85. Brennan Larson, MSUB, 287 (97-93-97).

