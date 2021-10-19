MSU Billings defends Spalding, Grob Cups against Rocky Mountain College

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS – Successfully defending the Leslie Spalding Cup on Monday at Briarwood Golf Club, the Montana State University Billings women’s golf team collected a narrow victory over Rocky Mountain College in the rivals’ annual match play event.

The three-day cup concluded on Monday, with the teams splitting six singles matches and MSUB emerging the victor 6.5-5.5. The teams tied 1.5-1.5 after Saturday’s opening four-ball round at Peter Yegen Golf Club, before MSUB claimed a 2-1 advantage on Sunday at Lake Hills Golf Club in alternate shot play which proved to be the difference.

“I had two great partners this week in Brennan and Avery to start the duel off right,” said MSUB senior Jalen Wagner, who won all three of her matches. “It was a great way for us to end the fall season with a win over Rocky.”

Wagner and Brennan Larson picked up MSUB’s first triumph, defeating Rocky’s Kaitlyn Fleming and Landri Paladichuk 3 and 2 on Saturday. Avery Gill then joined Wagner on Sunday for an 8 and 7 alternate shot win over the Bears’ Valentina Zuleta and Paladichuk. Wagner solidified three points with a solo win, 7 and 6 over Paladichuk on Monday.

“This was a total team win with everyone involved,” said first-year MSUB head coach Adam Buie. “It is great to keep the Spalding Cup on our campus. Our players who did not play were very active and helped caddy for the ones who were playing. I am really proud of our group for winning a close one today. Sierra came through with the clutch last point when she finished her match today.”

True freshman Sierra Brubaker claimed a key 2-up win over RMC’s Mycah Wainscott on Monday, which proved to be the clinching point in the team win for MSUB.

Seniors Tierney Messmer and Kinsey Irvin took care of business on their home course Sunday, picking up a 6 and 5 win over Rocky’s Oliva and Wainscott. The win came after the veteran duo halved with RMC’s Claire Wright and Oliva in the opening round on Saturday.

The ‘Jackets made it back-to-back Spalding Cup wins, after topping the Bears 4.5-3.5 in last spring’s three-day event.

2021-22 Leslie Spalding Cup

Final Results – October 18, 2021

Total – MSU Billings 6.5, Rocky Mountain College 5.5

Fourball – MSU Billings 1.5, Rocky Mountain College 1.5

Alternate Shot – MSU Billings 2, Rocky Mountain College 1

Singles – MSU Billings 3, Rocky Mountain College 3

Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Peter Yegen Golf Club – Four Ball

Valentina Zuleta and Mycah Wainscott (RMC) def. Adessa Lundberg and Meilyn Armstrong (MSUB) 3 and 2

Tierney Messmer and Kinsey Irvin (MSUB) – Claire Wright and Teagan Oliva (RMC) All Square

Jalen Wagner and Brennan Larson (MSUB) def. Kaitlyn Fleming and Landri Paladichuk (RMC) 3 and 2

Cumulative Team Score: MSU Billings 1.5, Rocky Mountain College 1.5

Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Lake Hills Golf Club – Alternate Shot

Kinsey Irvin and Tierney Messmer (MSUB) def. Teagan Oliva and Mycah Wainscott (RMC) 6 and 5

Jalen Wagner and Avery Gill (MSUB) def. Valentina Zuleta and Landri Paladichuk (RMC) 8 and 7

Claire Wright and Kaitlyn Fleming (RMC) def. Meilyn Armstrong and Karissa Tranas (MSUB) 5 and 4

Cumulative Team Score: MSU Billings 2, Rocky Mountain College 1

Monday, October 18, 2021 – Briarwood Golf Club – Singles

Jalen Wagner (MSUB) def. Landri Paladichuk (RMC) 7 and 6

Brennan Larson (MSUB) def. Teagan Oliva (RMC) 7 and 6

Claire Wright (RMC) def. Avery Gill (MSUB) 3 and 2

Kaitlyn Fleming (RMC) def. Kinsey Irvin (MSUB) 1 up

Valentina Zuleta (RMC) def. Tierney Messmer (MSUB) 4 and 3

Sierra Brubaker (MSUB) def. Mycah Wainscott (RMC) 2 up

Cumulative Team Score: MSU Billings 3, Rocky Mountain College 3

Meantime, MSUB's men won their third straight Mike Grob Cup on Monday topping Rocky.

The Yellowjacket men won 6.5-5.5 in singles play on Monday, capping off a decisive 15-9 win in the three-day event. The Yellowjackets stormed to a 5.5-0.5 win in four ball play on Saturday at Peter Yegen Golf Club, before the teams tied 3-3 in alternate shot action at Lake Hills Golf Club on Sunday. “This week just showed how deep we are as a team,” said junior Kevin Kolb. “It was a true team effort and I am so happy to be a part of this team. Jackets for life.”

“It was another total team effort to win this week in match play,” said first-year Yellowjacket head coach Adam Buie. “This was a fun event, and we get to play different styles of match play and with partners. That was a nice change-up from our usual events.”

Riley Kaercher and Caleb Trost played instrumental roles in the victory, winning all three of their matches. The duo teamed up to win both their four ball match on Saturday and their alternate shot on Sunday, before each winning their individual tilt to cap things off on Monday. “It was a great way to finish my last Grob Cup going 3-0 this week,” said Kaercher, a fifth-year senior. “I wouldn’t want to win with any other group of guys.”

Blake Finn and Kolb each also went 3-0 on the weekend, with that duo teaming up on the first two days to claim victories before each winning in singles play on Monday. “Grob Cup week is always a lot of fun,” said Finn, who played in all 10 of the team’s tournament rounds and is averaging 77.0 strokes per round after the 2021 fall season. “We all played well this week and I am really happy that both teams won.”

True freshman Quinn Haigwood got his collegiate career off to a strong start, winning all three of his matches. The duo of Haigwood and Dawson Strobel claimed victories on the first two days, before Haigwood defeated Rocky’s Daniel Sigurjonsson 3 and 2 to close the event on Monday. “There is no better way to start my college career,” said Haigwood. “This tournament means so much, and I am just glad to be a part of it and contribute to the win.”

Third-year Yellowjacket Paul O’Neil was another difference maker for the ‘Jackets, earning the team 1.5 points with a solo win Monday after teaming up with Liam O’Halloran for a four ball win on Saturday. “We have a very deep and talented squad, and we showed our depth this week,” Buie said. “One-through-12 we are solid, and we got contributions from everyone. It is always nice to pick up a win over a rival who has had a strong season this year.”

2021-22 Mike Grob Cup

Final Results – October 18, 2021

Total – MSU Billings 15, Rocky Mountain College 9

Fourball – MSU Billings 5.5, Rocky Mountain College 0.5

Alternate Shot – MSU Billings 3, Rocky Mountain College 3

Singles – MSU Billings 6.5, Rocky Mountain College 5.5

Saturday, October 16, 2021 – Peter Yegen Golf Club – Four Ball

Blake Finn and Kevin Kolb (MSUB) def. Daniel Sigujonsson and Nolan Burzminski (RMC) 2 and 1

Paul O’Neil and Liam O’Halloran (MSUB) – Tristan Hanson and Tanner Hanson (RMC) All square

Jarek Shepherd and Brady Cady (MSUB) def. Oliver Walker and Ben Cole (RMC) 2 up

Quinn Haigwood and Dawson Strobel (MSUB) def. Jake Johnson and Merlin Lipin (RMC) 5 and 4

Liam Clancy and Riley Lawrence (MSUB) def. Cash Golden and Mitchell Thiessen (RMC) 1 up

Riley Kaercher and Caleb Trost (MSUB) def. Haydn Driver and Parker Jones (RMC) 3 and 2

Cumulative Team Score: MSU Billings 5.5, Rocky Mountain College 0.5

Sunday, October 17, 2021 – Lake Hills Golf Club – Alternate Shot

Dawson Strobel and Quinn Haigwood (MSUB) def. Tristan hanson and Oliver Walker (RMC) 1 up

Kevin Kolb and Blake Finn (MSUB) def. Tanner Hanson and Blake Vandenacre (RMC) 4 and 3

Cash Golden and Jake Johnson (RMC) def. Paul O’Neil and Liam O’Halloran (MSUB) 2 and 1

Mitch Thiessen and Parker Jones (RMC) def. Brady Cady and Jarek Shepherd (MSUB) 3 and 2

Haydn Driver and Nolan Burzminski (RMC) def. Liam Clancy and Riley Lawrence (MSUB) 2 and 1

Caleb Trost and Riley Kaercher (MSUB) def. Ben Cole and Daniel Sigurjonsson (RMC) 4 and 3

Cumulative Team Score: MSU Billings 3, Rocky Mountain College 3

Monday, October 18, 2021 – Briarwood Golf Club – Singles

Quinn Haigwood (MSUB) def. Daniel Sigurjonsson (RMC) 3 and 2

Kevin Kolb (MSUB) def. Nolan Burzminski (RMC) 1 up

Jake Johnson (RMC) def. Dawson Strobel (MSUB) 2 and 1

Tristan Hanson (RMC) def. Liam O’Halloran (MSUB) 1 up

Ben Cole (RMC) def. Liam Clancy (MSUB) 2 up

Blake Finn (MSUB) def. Parker Jones (RMC) 2 and 1

Paul O’Neil (MSUB) def. Oliver Walker (RMC) 2 up

Caleb Trost (MSUB) def. Cash Golden (RMC) 4 and 3

Brady Cady (MSUB) – Mitchell Thiessen (RMC) All square

Blake Vandenacre (RMC) def. Jarek Shepherd (MSUB) 1 up

Haydn Driver (RMC) def. Riley Lawrence (MSUB) 1 up

Riley Kaercher (MSUB) def. Merlin Lipin (RMC) 5 and 4

Cumulative Team Score: MSU Billings 6.5, Rocky Mountain College 5.5