MSU Billings assistant and Choteau great Alisha Breen a WBCA 'Thirty Under 30' honoree

BILLINGS — Montana State Billings associate head women's basketball coach Alisha Breen on Monday was announced as a "Thirty Under 30" honoree by the Women's Basketball Coaches Association.

The WBCA Thirty Under 30 program began in 2015-2016, and was created to recognize up-and-coming women’s basketball coaches aged 30 and under from all levels of the game.

“I am extremely honored to be recognized alongside the other 29 coaches by the WBCA,” Breen stated in an MSUB press release. “I am so lucky to get to go to work every day and give back to the game and program that has given me so much already in my lifetime. Basketball has helped shape who I am today, and I hope to keep giving back in every way that I can. I’m thankful for the opportunities that MSUB has given me, without those I wouldn’t have received this honor, and for those, I will always be grateful.”

Breen first joined the Yellowjackets as a player out of Choteau High School, and she played in 130 career games. One of the top players in program history, Breen currently holds the MSUB all-time scoring record with 2,001 career points, along with being third in rebounds, ninth in assists and tenth in both steals and blocks. After her playing career ended, Breen immediately joined Kevin Woodin’s staff as an assistant coach.

Breen has been a member of MSUB’s coaching staff for the past five seasons, earning the title of associate head coach ahead of the 2021-2022 season. In Breen’s time coaching the Yellowjackets, she has helped lead MSUB to three appearances at the GNAC championships in 2020, 2022 and 2023, and the Jackets qualified for the NCAA West Regionals this past season.

“Congratulations to Alisha for being honored as a WBCA Thirty under 30 award winner,” Woodin stated in the press release. “There are literally hundreds of women’s basketball coaches eligible for this prestigious award throughout all divisions, and to be one of the 30 honored is quite an accomplishment. Alisha is an awesome coach who continues to improve every year. She is involved in all facets of our program and has played a huge role in our team’s success both on and off the court this season.”

