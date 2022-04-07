Montana trio signs with MSU Billings track and field

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

BILLINGS – The Montana State University Billings women’s track and field teams signed three in-state recruits for its 2022 signing class, MSUB head cross country and track and field coach Jonathan Woehl announced on Wednesday.

The signees include a pair of Class C standouts in Mandy Fuhrmann, of Opheim High School, and Tatum Hull, of Chester-Joplin-Inverness High School, who will bolster MSUB’s sprints and jumps squads. Jaida Green, of Helena, is the first thrower to sign with MSUB this season; she currently competes for Helena Capital High School.

As it stands, MSUB’s cross country and track and field teams will bring in 11 true freshman next season – eight of whom hail from Montana.

Mandy Fuhrmann

Hometown: Opheim, Montana

Previous School: Opheim High School

Event: Sprints/Jumps/Hurdles

A three-sport athlete from Opheim High School, Mandy Fuhrmann enters her final year of high school track with the school record in the high jump. Fuhrmann specializes in all three jumps while also running the 100-meter hurdles. As a freshman in 2019, Fuhrmann qualified for state in the high jump and placed sixth after clearing 4-10, which also set the school record.

Aside from track, Fuhrmann was a three-year varsity volleyball player and played two years of basketball. She was the captain of her track team as a freshman and an honor roll student in all four quarters as a sophomore.

Coach Woehl on Fuhrmann: “She is an outstanding student and I can tell she has an incredible work ethic. I can’t wait to have her join our sprint/jump squad and start working with her new teammates and coaches.”

Fuhrmann on choosing MSUB: “I looked around Montana to see what schools offered a teaching degree, and after touring MSU Billings, talking to Coach Woehl and meeting with a professor in the education department, I knew that this college would be a great fit for me.”

Jaida Green

Hometown: Helena, Montana

Previous School: Helena Capital High School

Event: Throws

The first thrower to sign in the class of 2022, Jaida Green will come to MSUB from Helena Capital High School this fall. Green primarily throws the shot put and the discus, and she has already set new personal bests in both the shot put (35-1.5) and the discus (94-10) this season.

Outside of track, Green was a manager for Capital High School’s varsity volleyball team for two years, including its Class AA state title-winning campaigns in 2019 and in 2020. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.

Coach Woehl on Green: “I’m looking forward to Jaida joining our throwers. I think she’ll fit right in with our crew. She’s already set some huge personal bests in shot and disc after one meet this spring, and all her hard work is starting to pay off.”

Green on choosing MSUB: “I felt right at home at MSUB. I absolutely loved the campus and really enjoyed my time with the coaches and team, I cannot wait to be part of a team where I will be pushed to my fullest potential.”

Tatum Hull

Hometown: Chester, Montana

Previous School: Chester-Joplin-Inverness High School

Event: Sprints/Jumps/Hurdles

A multi-sport athlete from Chester-Joplin-Inverness High School, Hull will compete in the sprints, jumps and hurdles for MSUB. Hull holds the CJI High School record in the long (16-2.5) and triple jump (34-10), the latter of which would rank in MSUB’s top-10 all-time standings.

So far, Hull has the best mark in Class C and ranks seventh across all classifications in Montana in the triple jump, plus her 17.17 time in the 100-meter hurdles is the ninth-fastest in the state.

As a freshman in 2019, Hull qualified for the MHSA Class C State Track and Field meet in five events, making finals in all three sprints. Her best finish in the running events was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles, while she placed eighth in the 100 meters and 10th in the 200 meters. Additionally, Hull was the only athlete in Class C to place in the top five in both the long and triple jumps at the state meet.

Outside of track, Hull played four years of varsity volleyball and two years of varsity basketball. She was a three-time all-state and all-conference selection in volleyball, plus she was a two-time all-conference selection in basketball.

Coach Woehl on Hull: “Tatum is multi-talented. She has several strong events in the sprints, hurdles and jumps. I’m excited to see what she can do this spring after having to sit out last season with an injury. She’s friendly and competitive, so I think she’ll be a great fit for our team.”

Hull on choosing MSUB: “I chose MSUB because it was the perfect fit for me. It has the exact programs I am looking to pursue, and an additional bonus of being able to continue my track career.”

