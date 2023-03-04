Watch Now
Montana State Billings women pull away, advance to GNAC championship game

WWU Athletics
Montana State Billings' women celebrate their GNAC semifinal win over Central Washington on Friday, March 3, 2023, in Bellingham, Wash.
Posted at 8:12 PM, Mar 03, 2023
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Caught in a first-half battle Friday night, the Montana State Billings women pulled away in the second half to claim a 75-62 victory over Central Washington in the semifinal round of the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament at Carver Gym.

With the win, the No. 2 seeded Yellowjackets (24-6) advanced to the tourney title game, which will be played Saturday at 8:30 p.m. Mountain time.

MSUB and No. 3 CWU went into halftime tied 29-29, but the Jackets outscored the Wildcats 46-33 in the third and fourth quarters combined while shooting 53% in the second half.

"We came out with the right mentality in the second half," MSUB coach Kevin Woodin stated in a press release. "We got out to a little bit of a lead, and then didn’t let up. I thought we guarded very well as a team, and in the second half limited them to one shot a lot, which was key."

Fort Benton alum Aspen Giese led four MSUB players in double figures with 20 points. Giese also had a team-high eight rebounds. Taryn Shelley added 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, and also hit three 3-pointers.

Hamilton grad Cariann Kunkel and Scobey product Kortney Nelson each had 10 points for the Jackets. Billings West grad Shayla Montague had nine points and played a team-high 38 minutes.

Valerie Huerta scored 19 points to lead Central Washington (21-8). Samantha Bowman added 18 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Asher Cai also had 18 points for the Wildcats.

