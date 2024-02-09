Montana State Billings women clinch second consecutive 20-win season

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Kola Bad Bear had 20 points and five assists and Dyauni Boyce added 15 points and nine rebounds as Montana State Billings beat Western Oregon 67-60 in Great Northwest Athletic Conference women's basketball Thursday night.

Kortney Nelson had 11 points and eight rebounds and Aspen Giese scored 10 points and pulled down six boards for the Yellowjackets, who improved to 20-4 overall and 11-1 in GNAC play.

The victory also clinched back-to-back 20-win seasons for MSUB. The last time the Jackets had consecutive 20-wins season was in 2001-02 and 2002-03.

"We worked hard for the win tonight," MSUB coach Kevin Woodin stated in a press release. "Western Oregon was hard to guard tonight, and their crowd got really into the game, but I thought we got better as the game went on.

"We did a good job of keeping our turnovers minimal, and made our free throws late, which was really important too. On the road, you have to do the little things well, and I thought we did a great job of that down the stretch."

The Yellowjackets travel Lacey, Wash., to face Saint Martin's on Saturday, with tipoff scheduled for 5:15 p.m.