Montana State Billings men go cold in loss to NW Nazarene at GNAC tournament

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's basketball team couldn't find its shooting rhythm Friday in a 54-38 loss to Northwest Nazarene at the Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament at Carver Gym.

MSUB shot 29% from the field (12 for 42) and made just 1 of 16 3-point shots in the loss, which bumped the No. 2-seeded Yellowjackets from the tourney. The Jackets' record fell to 20-0 overall.

Aaron Murphy had 16 points and six rebounds to propel victorious NNU into the next round. The Nighthawks (14-14) shot 43% from the floor in contrast to MSUB's cold afternoon.

Bilal Shabazz had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Yellowjackets. Teammate Carrington Wiggins finished with a team-high 13 points. MSUB turned the ball over 21 times, which led to 17 NNU points the other way.