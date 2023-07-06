Montana State Billings golf opens new indoor practice facility

BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings golf program officially opened its new indoor practice facility and its first permanent on-campus home this month with a small gathering of staff and supporters.

Located in a remodeled racquetball court on the first floor in the PE Building at Alterowitz Gymnasium, the $50,000-plus project was the brainchild of former golf coach and alum Jeff Allen. It was completed through the help of over 200 supporters of Yellowjacket golf over the two-year campaign, with lead gifts from Scheels and First Montana Title.

The fully turfed space includes a state-of-the-art Foresight Sports system that will allow the teams to practice inside year-round. Before, their only option was to golf outside at their home course, Lake Hills, which is just a short drive from campus.

"This is a huge advancement for not only our men's and women's golf programs but our department in general. To be able to provide a quality facility for our student-athletes to develop is a step in the right direction," athletic director Michael Bazemore stated in a press release.

"This is a game-changer for our programs," added coach Adam Buie, "It will allow us to still stay on top of our game during the winter off-season when it's next to impossible for us to play outside. This new addition will also help for recruiting and retaining top-level talent for both of our golf teams."

"Without the support of the over 200 donors and generous support of Scheels and First Montana Title, this project may not have been able to be realized as quickly as it was. It's a testament to vast support in the Billings community for MSUB and Yellowjacket athletics," said assistant AD for external relations Nick Schmidt.

