Local standouts Clancy, Shepherd ink with MSU Billings men's golf

BILLINGS -- A pair of local signings are the latest additions to the Montana State University Billings men’s golf team, as Liam Clancy and Jarek Shepherd each inked letters of intent.

Clancy, of Billings, will transfer to MSUB after three years at the University of Wyoming, while Shepherd, of Conrad, will begin his collegiate career in the fall.

Clancy played a pair of rounds this spring and posted a scoring average of 74.83 strokes per round in his final year with the Cowboys. After redshirting as a freshman in 2018-19, Clancy competed in all eight tournaments the team played in during the coronavirus-shortened 2019-20 season. His top finish was a tie for 12th place at the Prestige Invitational, as he shot a season-best three-round score of 3-under-par 213. He was an academic all-Mountain West and MW scholar athlete as well.

“Liam is a great addition to the MSUB men’s program,” said MSUB head coach Jeff Allen, who announced that the 2021 spring season would be his last in charge of the program. “He is a local kid, a great student, and an accomplished player so far in his career. He is familiar with a lot of the guys on the team as he grew up playing with a lot of them, so he will fit right in with this group. He is a hard worker and he’s excited about the opportunity to compete. I am excited to see his success as well as the team’s success in the next few years.”

During his prep career at Billings Central Catholic High School, Clancy won the Montana Class A individual championship his sophomore season in 2015 and led his team to a state title. He posted runner-up finishes as a junior and senior, and placed fifth at the 2017 Montana State Junior Championship. In addition to his standout golf career, Clancy competed in basketball for three seasons with the Rams as well.

“MSUB has a really good and budding program, and I wanted to be a part of that,” Clancy said. “I have a few friends on the team and have grown up playing with them. Overall it is a really good fit and I am looking forward to being a part of the team.”

Shepherd is wrapping up a stellar four-year career at Conrad High School where he was a four-time team captain and earned all-state honors in each of his first three seasons. In his most recent outing, he placed third at the Montana Class B state championships. He claimed the title at the first tournament of his senior season, and is a three-time KSEN-Bozeman Trophy Athlete of the Week selection.

“Jarek is a great student-athlete, has a great attitude and outlook on the game of golf, and has goals that match the culture within the MSUB golf program,” Allen said. “He knows that he has to work hard and he is ready to get to work and compete in this program. He is a great addition to MSUB as a student and to Yellowjacket athletics.”

Shepherd was the 2016 MSGA junior runner-up, and has twice qualified for both the Optimist Worlds as well as Team Montana. He owns a career-best single-round score of 67 and was a three-time all-academic selection as well. A four-year letter-winner in basketball, Shepherd led his team in 3-pointers and was team captain and MVP.

“I chose MSUB because I feel academically their business school and program will provide me with the best education and opportunities to be successful when I graduate,” Shepherd said. “I chose MSUB to continue my golf career because I felt the program is more like a family with the atmosphere to push everyone to get better every day. I am looking forward mostly to getting around the great group of teammates and getting to work. I feel like the GNAC is a very competitive conference that will make you work harder towards your goals to compete and win at the DII level. I feel the strength of the schedule at MSUB will make me a better golfer, and help me achieve my goals. I feel honored to be a Yellowjacket, and I can’t wait to compete and win.”

Shepherd and Clancy join Quinn Haigwood of Boise, Idaho to bring the men’s golf program’s total signings for the 2021-22 academic year to three.

MSUB recently concluded the most successful season in team history, reaching the NCAA D2 West/South Central Regional Championships for the first time and sending its first player to the national championships with senior Garrett Woodin placing 23rd among a field of 84 players.