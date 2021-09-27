Liam Clancy leads MSU Billings men at SMU Invitational

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

DUPONT, Wash. – Newcomer Liam Clancy was the top finisher for the Montana State University Billings men’s golf team at the Saint Martin’s Invitational, which wrapped up on Saturday at The Home Course.

Clancy fired a three-round score of 219 (73-74-72) on the par-72, 6,994-yard course, to tie for 17th place among the field of 68 competitors. The Yellowjacket men took sixth place among the 12 teams competing, shooting a three-round team score of 885 (292-298-295). “Overall it was a good showing again today with a final round of 295,” said MSUB head coach Adam Buie. “We picked up wins against several in-region opponents and two GNAC teams. We are hoping the weather holds up for the coming days in Blaine, Washington for the Western Washington event.”

Clancy saved his best round for last, as he made three birdies on Saturday to cap off his tournament with an even-par 72. The Billings native saved strokes on the par-4, 439-yard 13th, the par-5, 559-yard 16th, and the par-4, 385-yard third holes on Saturday. Overall in the tournament Clancy had seven birdies and just one double bogey among his 54 holes played.

Senior Caleb Trost tied for 26th place, finishing the event with a 74 on Saturday and posting a three-round total of 222 (71-77-74). Trost also limited his mistakes in his final round, with nothing worse than a bogey on his scorecard and a pair of birdies.

Riley Lawrence was one stroke behind his fellow senior, finishing in 32nd place with a three-round mark of 223 (75-73-75). Lawrence carded three birdies on Saturday, and finished the tournament with a stretch of 1-under-par over his final six holes. Overall he made nine birdies and had just one double bogey at the event.

Kevin Kolb tied for 37th place, with a three-round score of 226 (73-75-78). Kolb had a string of six straight pars on Saturday, and he made four birdies total during the tournament.

Blake Finn finished in a tie for 51st place, and had his best performance of the weekend on Saturday with a 2-over-par 74. Finn finished the event red hot, shooting a 3-under-par 33 over his final nine holes including three birdies and six pars to finish things off. Overall he posted a three-round total of 230 (80-76-74).

Keita Okada of Hawaii Pacific beat Conrad Brown of Western Washington in a one-hole playoff for the title, after the two players tied for first place each finishing with three-round scores of 7-under-par 209. The Vikings won the team title with a three-round score of 850 (290-282-278), comfortably holding off second-place Simon Fraser University by a dozen strokes. Also competing from the Great Northwest Athletic Conference were Northwest Nazarene, which finished 10th with an 894 (303-296-295), and host Saint Martin’s University which took 11th with a 905 (207-298-300).

THE BUZZ: Clancy was selected as the St. Vincent Healthcare Player of the Day.

NEXT UP: The Yellowjackets have a practice round on Sunday, before the Western Washington University Invitational kicks off Monday morning at Loomis trail Golf Course in Blaine, Wash. Live scoring for the three-round event will be available through Golf Stat online here. [results.golfstat.com]

Saint Martin’s Invitational

Final Results – September 25, 2021

The Home Course – DuPont, Washington

Team – 1. Western Washington, 850 (290-282-278); 6. MSU Billings, 885 (292-298-295). Individuals – T1. Keita Okada*, Hawaii Pacific, 209 (70-69-70); T1. Conrad Brown, Western Washington, 209 (73-69-67); T17. Liam Clancy, MSUB, 219 (73-74-72); T26. Caleb Trost, MSUB, 222 (71-77-74); 32. Riley Lawrence, MSUB, 223 (75-73-75); T37. Kevin Kolb, MSUB, 226 (73-75-78); T51. Blake Finn, MSUB, 230 (80-76-74).

*-Won Playoff Hole.

