Late Bilal Shabazz 3 keeps Montana State Billings in regular-season title hunt

BILLINGS — Bilal Shabazz made a 3-pointer with 1.7 seconds left Thursday to lift Montana State Billings to a 60-59 victory over Alaska Fairbanks at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

The win improved the Yellowjackets' overall record to 20-7 and to 14-3 in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference. MSUB stayed within one game in the loss column of first-place Saint Martin's in the chase for the Great Northwest Athletic Conference's regular-season title.

Saint Martin's was scheduled to host Central Washington later Thursday.

Shabazz finished the game with a double-double of 19 points and 10 rebounds, and added three assists, two blocked shots and a steal. He went 7 of 8 from the field and was 3 for 3 from beyond the arc.

MSUB's Carrington Wiggins added 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. The Jackets shot 44% from the floor as a team.

The Yellowjackets finish the regular season on Saturday at home against Alaska Anchorage. The GNAC tournament begins March 2 in Bellingham, Wash.

