Landdeck's 24 points pace MSU-Billings past Rocky Mountain College, 89-77

BILLINGS — Mason Landdeck led all players with 24 points and five assists helping MSU-Billings to an 89-77 Rimrock Rivalry win over Rocky Mountain College Monday night. It marks MSUB's best men's basketball start (6-1) in nearly two decades, dating back to the 2005–06 campaign.

The Yellowjackets nearly led wire-to-wire on their home court and had four players hit double-figure scoring. Croix Cox added 15 points on 6-for-7 shooting, along with seven rebounds. Brandon Tchouya also scored 15 for the Yellowjackets.

Watch Monday's highlights in the video below:

Lewistown native Royce Robinson turned in a double-double for Rocky with 19 points and 11 rebounds. The Bears, who trailed 51-40 at half, picked up 14 points from Omari Nesbit and 12 from Kyle Jones.

The teams square off again December 15 inside the Fortin Center on Rocky's campus at 7 p.m.