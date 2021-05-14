Former Billings Senior standout Fisher named NFCA all-region

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – After leading the Montana State University Billings softball team offensively throughout the 2021 spring season, senior first baseman Brittanee Fisher has been named second-team all-region announced by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Fisher led the Yellowjackets and ranked second in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with 11 home runs, while batting .337 and driving in 29 on her way to first-team all-conference recognition. “We are proud of Brittanee for earning this award,” said MSUB head coach Lisa McKinney. “She really stepped up her game defensively this year and she continued to be one of our top hitters. She came up with some game-winning hits and timely hits that helped us compete in every game. We look forward to what she is going to bring next year to the team.”

Fisher slugged .705, which was the sixth-highest slugging percentage in MSUB single-season history. She reached base at a clip of .413, while scoring 20 runs and racking up 67 total bases.

Delivering timely hits throughout the year, none was bigger than her walk-off solo home run on March 2 to give the Yellowjackets a 7-6 victory over Carroll College.

Fisher finished the 2021 season with 31 home runs, ranking her No. 3 in program history. Her 90-career RBIs are 11th most by a Yellowjacket and her career slugging percentage of .583 ranks her sixth in the school record books. Fisher will return to MSUB’s lineup in the spring of 2022, as she retained an extra year of eligibility due to the coronavirus pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

This is the first-career all-region accolade for Fisher, who is a two-time all-conference selection.

The Yellowjackets went 10-26 during the 2021 season and went 6-14 in conference play to take sixth place.

