Chavez 13th at Stanford 'Treeathlon' for MSU Billings

(Editor's note: MSUB Athletics release)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – Making her spring season debut, Montana State University Billings triathlete Madisan Chavez completed the Stanford 'Treeathlon' in 1:19:33.6 on Sunday morning.

Chavez completed the 600-meter swim in 16:00.4 and the bike segment in 39:15.0 before rebounding with a 23:14.2 5-kilometer run in which she picked off two competitors to finish 11th among 13 women in the race.

“It was a good experience for Madi,” MSUB head triathlon coach Kevin Bjerke said. “She stayed mentally in the race on the run portion and was able to hunt a few girls down. I was proud of how she handled that adversity. Having not worn a wetsuit since the fall was a little challenging today.”

Despite taking place in California, the triathlon was a cold affair. At race time, the water was around 53 degrees Fahrenheit, affirming Bjerke’s assessment that the conditions would be the coldest swim Chavez had competed in this season. Additionally, the temperature outside was in the mid-30s at start time.

MSUB's triathlon women will compete at the Black Hills Tri-Fest, hosted by Black Hills State in Spearfish, S.D. on April 24 at 9 a.m.

